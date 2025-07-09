Prime Day is finally here, and its without question one of the best times to pick up some new headphones or earbuds. Luckily, Sony hasn't come to play this year; it's come to compete, with some delicious deals on ultra-cheap and flagship models alike.

If you're not sure which cans or buds to pick up, then fear not. I've narrowed things down a bit for you, selecting a handful of tasty headphones and earbuds deals that are suitable for all budgets. Interested? Then simply scroll down to uncover some sensational Sony bargains.

Amazon Prime Day Sony headphones and earbuds deals in the US

Sony WH-1000XM5: was $399 now $298 at Amazon The Sony WH-1000XM5 are a great pair of headphones. I mean, we even gave them a five-star review, so you know these are the real deal! I've used them many times myself and can vouch for their impressive ANC, punchy audio, and incredible smart features. At more than $100 off, you're looking at an awesome value for money.

Sony WH-1000XM4: was $349 now $183 at Amazon In the distant past, it was said that a pair of headphones would come and change the game. And my, oh my, did they come. Yes, the Sony WH-1000XM4 were met with critical acclaim when they launched – acclaim that has survived the test of time too. We still consider them to be the best headphones for most people, thanks to amazing audio quality, adept ANC, and a comfy on-ear fit. And at almost 50% off, you're getting the deal of a lifetime.

Sony WH-CH720N: was $149 now $78 at Amazon But if you want to go a bit cheaper, I'd suggest you have a look at this scorching deal on the Sony WH-CH720N. I own these myself, and for less than $80, I can tell you that you're getting everything you could possibly want from a good pair of over-ear headphones. Very good sound quality, a long list of features and capable ANC are just a few highlights that spring to mind. If you need some low-cost headphones, don't miss this blinding bargain!

Sony WF-C510: was $59 now $37 at Amazon OK, if you want a really – and I mean really – cheap pair of earbuds, the Sony WF-C510 are a really strong option. In our Sony WF-C510 review, we gushed over their punchy, clear audio, impressive battery life and snug fit. There's no ANC here, but that's perhaps to be expected at this price point. This is a limited time deal, so make sure to act fast!

Sony WF-1000XM5: was $299 now $198 at Amazon One more! One more! I hear you cry. Oh, go on then. How about Sony's latest flagship earbuds at more than 34% off? Yes, really. The Sony WF-1000XM5 are a great pair of earbuds – just check out our full review to find out exactly why. The bottom line is, they're a fantastic-sounding, long-lasting pair of wireless earbuds with a real premium feel. And at less than $200, they're well worth buying.

Amazon Prime Day Sony headphones and earbuds deals in the UK

Sony WH-1000XM5: was £379 now £219 at Amazon I know, it really is hard to believe. But the awesome Sony WH-1000XM5 are more than 40% off this Prime Day, meaning you can snag them for almost half the price of the newly released Sony WH-1000XM6. Woah! This deal in particular includes the soft carry case rather than a hard case, but that should be plenty good enough for on-the-go use.

Sony WH-CH720N: was £99 now £67 at Amazon Want something on the cheaper end of the scale? Then I'd recommend scooping up these Sony mid-rangers for less than £70. The Sony WH-CH720N have it all, from detailed, clear audio all the way through to noise-nixing ANC. On top of that, they supply a comfy, secure fit that's ideal for on-the-go listening. With a price tag this cheap on Prime Day, you simply can't afford to pass them up!

Sony WF-C700N: was £99 now £55 at Amazon Yes, you can get Sony's budget-friendly wireless earbuds for even less this Prime Day. Specifically, for 44% less – talk about a bargain! In our five-star Sony WF-C700N review, we praised these buds no end for their incredible sound quality, effective ANC and already affordable price. So now, at £55, they're nothing short of a steal.

Sony WF-C510: was £54 now £39 at Amazon Need some seriously cheap earbuds? Then this offer on the Sony WF-C510 is perfect for you. In our Sony WF-C510 review, we couldn't get enough of their talented audio output, solid battery life and lightweight feel. You won't find ANC here, but that's to be expected at such a low price point. This deal applies to each color option on Amazon too, so if you want something more vibrant, like Blue or Yellow, make sure to select it before adding the buds to your basket!