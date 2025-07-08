I test wireless earbuds for a living – here are the only deals you need this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is finally here, starting July 8 and running all the way through to July 11. I've tracked down some of the absolute best deals on wireless earbuds and honestly – you can't afford to miss these. Some offers may not last for the duration of Amazon's grand sales event too, so make sure to act fast if you want the best price on some flashy new buds.

• Shop Amazon's full Prime Day sale

I'll list all of the juiciest deals below, but if you'd like to find some non-earbuds tech deals, then make sure you head on over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.

Amazon Prime Day wireless earbuds deals in the US

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024: was $179 now $129 at Amazon These amazing noise-cancelling earbuds are easily some of the best on the market – just see our glowing Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review to find out exactly why. These have a new shape compared to the Bose buds that came before, and we're big fans. Sound-wise, though, these are classic Bose: you get top-tier active noise cancellation, pumping bass, and generally clear audio. This is a return to their lowest ever price, so make sure you don't miss out on excellent value ANC.

JLab Go Pop ANC: was $29 now $20 at Amazon The JLab Go Pop ANC currently hold the title of 'best super cheap' option in our guide to the best budget earbuds – and for good reason. They deliver clear audio, surprisingly effective noise cancellation and a range of fun color options – all at a phenomenally low price. For just $20 this Prime Day, you really can't go wrong.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was $299 now $229 at Amazon Offering “incredible sound” (as you can read about in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review), the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded product while also providing the benefits of having an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and there’s also up to seven hours of play time (and up to 48 hours of standby time). Basically, they just work – and they work very well. Also, this deal equals the cheapest we've ever seen them.

LG xboom Buds: was $109 now $99 at Amazon Right now, you can get the new LG xboom Buds for less than $100. Shut out the world around you with ANC, indulge in clean, bass-heavy audio, and even listen in to a broadcast through Auracast on the LG xboom companion app.

Anker Soundcore AeroClip: was $169 now $112 at Amazon Even after finishing my Anker Soundcore Aeroclip review, I've found myself going back to these open earbuds a fair few times. They're easily some of the better-sounding open buds I've tested, and they're incredibly comfortable to boot. Simply clip these lil' guys on and you're ready to go. At just over $110, these are now unbelievably good value for money.

Earfun Air Pro 4: was $79 now $55 at Amazon These earbuds are an update on the fantastic, yet ageing, Earfun Air Pro 3. They have widespread higher-resolution Bluetooth codec support – working with both Sony's proprietary LDAC and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless – super-impressive for the money.

Shokz OpenFit Air: was $119 now $79 at Amazon We love the Shokz OpenFit Air open earbuds, which easily compete with some of the best open earbuds around. With an exceptionally snug and secure fit, genuinely well-balanced audio and speedy charging, there's a lot to love about this sporty model. Oh, and now they're less than $80 in the Prime Day sale, so if you're the active type, don't miss this one!

Amazon Prime Day wireless earbuds deals in the UK

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds: was £299 now £229 at Amazon These open earbuds offer “incredible sound” – as we mentioned in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds don't use a seal, so you'll be able to hear your surroundings as well as your favorite tunes. You also get as much as seven hours of play time (and up to 48 hours total with the charging case). At £70 off (in certain colorways), they're a total steal.

LG xboom Buds: was £119 now £75 at Amazon You can swipe the LG xboom Buds for more than £40 off, making them well-worth the money. When I wrote my LG xboom Buds review, I was won over by their low-end heavy sound, highly tuneable EQ and customizable ANC. I wasn't, however, quite sure if they were worth the money. Now, at under £80, they finally are.

Anker Soundcore AeroClip: was £169 now £112 at Amazon In my Anker Soundcore Aeroclip review, I was full of praise for these buds, which offer great sound quality despite having an open design. In fact, these are among the best sounding open buds I've tested, and they're super comfortable too. These open buds clip onto your ears rather than hooking over them, so if you're a fan of that aesthetic, these are a top choice. At just over £110, these are just asking to be snapped right up.

Earfun Air Pro 4: was £99 now £56 at Amazon These wireless earbuds offer good battery life, a pleasingly lightweight feel, and of course, fantastic value for money. They have wide-reaching higher-resolution Bluetooth codec support – using both Sony's proprietary LDAC and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless. And now with this Prime Day deal, they'll set you back less than £60 – that's an offer not to be missed!

Sony WF-C710N: was £99 now £79 at Amazon Yes, you can get Sony's new wireless earbuds for less than £80 in the Prime Day sale – talk about a bargain! In our Sony WF-C710N review, we heaped praise on these buds for their bolstered battery life, fantastic sound quality and upgraded ANC. At this price-point, you'll struggle to find a model that's much better.