I test wireless earbuds for a living – here are the only deals you need this Prime Day
All the best offers on buds from Bose, Sony, Samsung and more
Amazon Prime Day is finally here, starting July 8 and running all the way through to July 11. I've tracked down some of the absolute best deals on wireless earbuds and honestly – you can't afford to miss these. Some offers may not last for the duration of Amazon's grand sales event too, so make sure to act fast if you want the best price on some flashy new buds.
I'll list all of the juiciest deals below, but if you'd like to find some non-earbuds tech deals, then make sure you head on over to our Amazon Prime Day live hub.
Amazon Prime Day wireless earbuds deals in the US
These amazing noise-cancelling earbuds are easily some of the best on the market – just see our glowing Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review to find out exactly why. These have a new shape compared to the Bose buds that came before, and we're big fans. Sound-wise, though, these are classic Bose: you get top-tier active noise cancellation, pumping bass, and generally clear audio. This is a return to their lowest ever price, so make sure you don't miss out on excellent value ANC.
The JLab Go Pop ANC currently hold the title of 'best super cheap' option in our guide to the best budget earbuds – and for good reason. They deliver clear audio, surprisingly effective noise cancellation and a range of fun color options – all at a phenomenally low price. For just $20 this Prime Day, you really can't go wrong.
Offering “incredible sound” (as you can read about in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review), the Bose Ultra Open Earbuds have all the power and quality you’d expect from a Bose-branded product while also providing the benefits of having an open-ear form factor. The Immersive sound is excellent, and there’s also up to seven hours of play time (and up to 48 hours of standby time). Basically, they just work – and they work very well. Also, this deal equals the cheapest we've ever seen them.
Right now, you can get the new LG xboom Buds for less than $100. Shut out the world around you with ANC, indulge in clean, bass-heavy audio, and even listen in to a broadcast through Auracast on the LG xboom companion app.
Even after finishing my Anker Soundcore Aeroclip review, I've found myself going back to these open earbuds a fair few times. They're easily some of the better-sounding open buds I've tested, and they're incredibly comfortable to boot. Simply clip these lil' guys on and you're ready to go. At just over $110, these are now unbelievably good value for money.
These earbuds are an update on the fantastic, yet ageing, Earfun Air Pro 3. They have widespread higher-resolution Bluetooth codec support – working with both Sony's proprietary LDAC and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless – super-impressive for the money.
These are an excellent value pair of wireless buds, boasting full, detailed sound, great ANC and crystal-clear calling. In our Sony WF-C710N review, we also loved their improved battery life and auto-off option, and at less than $80, we couldn't recommend them enough.
In our five-star Nothing Ear (a) review, we lauded these buds for their zealous, expansive sound, brilliant ANC, and highly compact design. It's hard to believe that these are on sale for less than $70 this Prime Day – that's how good they are.
The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a great pair of buds, and with this price-cut, they're a highly attractive option. In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, we hailed their stellar sound quality, strong ANC, and lightweight build. For 30% less, our gripe with its high price has been totally squashed, so we'd recommend these without question.
We love the Shokz OpenFit Air open earbuds, which easily compete with some of the best open earbuds around. With an exceptionally snug and secure fit, genuinely well-balanced audio and speedy charging, there's a lot to love about this sporty model. Oh, and now they're less than $80 in the Prime Day sale, so if you're the active type, don't miss this one!
Amazon Prime Day wireless earbuds deals in the UK
With Bose, you know you're getting amazing ANC, but if you check out our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2024 review , you'll find that there was so much more to love about these buds. Sonically, these are a highly capable model that offer balanced, yet impactful sound with ease. Pair that with a great feature-set and this fantastic cut-price and they're a top option this Prime Day.
These open earbuds offer “incredible sound” – as we mentioned in our Bose Ultra Open Earbuds review. The Bose Ultra Open Earbuds don't use a seal, so you'll be able to hear your surroundings as well as your favorite tunes. You also get as much as seven hours of play time (and up to 48 hours total with the charging case). At £70 off (in certain colorways), they're a total steal.
The JLab Go Pop ANC are our 'best super cheap' pick in our list of the best budget earbuds around. Why? Well, its because they impress with energetic sound, solid noise cancellation and a comfortable fit. They were already outrageously cheap, but at just £23 this Prime Day, they're simply too good to skip.
You can swipe the LG xboom Buds for more than £40 off, making them well-worth the money. When I wrote my LG xboom Buds review, I was won over by their low-end heavy sound, highly tuneable EQ and customizable ANC. I wasn't, however, quite sure if they were worth the money. Now, at under £80, they finally are.
In my Anker Soundcore Aeroclip review, I was full of praise for these buds, which offer great sound quality despite having an open design. In fact, these are among the best sounding open buds I've tested, and they're super comfortable too. These open buds clip onto your ears rather than hooking over them, so if you're a fan of that aesthetic, these are a top choice. At just over £110, these are just asking to be snapped right up.
These wireless earbuds offer good battery life, a pleasingly lightweight feel, and of course, fantastic value for money. They have wide-reaching higher-resolution Bluetooth codec support – using both Sony's proprietary LDAC and Qualcomm's aptX Lossless. And now with this Prime Day deal, they'll set you back less than £60 – that's an offer not to be missed!
Yes, you can get Sony's new wireless earbuds for less than £80 in the Prime Day sale – talk about a bargain! In our Sony WF-C710N review, we heaped praise on these buds for their bolstered battery life, fantastic sound quality and upgraded ANC. At this price-point, you'll struggle to find a model that's much better.
In our five-star Nothing Ear (a) review, we couldn't get enough of the fun, energetic sound of these buds. On top of that, they have great ANC, a compact design, and an eye-catching look. Thanks to this Prime Day deal, you can grab these buds for less than £70, so don't miss out!
In our Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro review, we gushed about their high-calibre audio, up-to-scratch ANC, and gorgeous lightweight build. For less than £150, our concern over their high price has been decimated, so they're without a doubt worth looking at – especially if you've got a modern Samsung Galaxy phone.
You can score more than 30% off these workout-ready open earbuds right now thanks to the Prime Day sales. With surprisingly balanced audio, a beautifully comfortable on-ear feel and a nifty companion app, these buds are incredibly enjoyable to use. Want to know more? Then take a peek at our full Shokz OpenFit Air review.
Harry is a Reviews Staff Writer for TechRadar. He reviews everything from party speakers to wall chargers and has a particular interest in the worlds of audio and gaming. Harry has a background in business tech journalism, particularly around the telecoms industry.
