The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED was one of the best TVs I tested for sports, and it's just crashed to a record-low price for Prime Day
Get the 65-inch model for an all-time low price
Prime Day has arrived! And, of course, Amazon has discounted its own Fire TV devices. One of these is the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch, which you can get for $899.99 (was $1,089.99) at Amazon US.
• Check out Amazon's full Prime Day sale
Great news if you're in the UK as the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch is available for £799 (was £1,149.99) at Amazon UK: that's also a new record-low price!
This is one of the better Amazon Prime Day TV deals I've seen so far on day one of Prime Day, with a healthy discount on one of the best TVs I tested earlier this year.
Amazon Prime Day deal: Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch
This deal takes the 65-inch model of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED down to a new record-low price of $899.99. This TV delivers solid brightness and contrast, bold colors and a ready out-of-the-box sports mode that means watching sports requires minimal setup. It's also got a great stock of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming support.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch has crashed to a record-low price of £799.99 for Prime Day – that's a huge 30% discount. If you're looking for a new TV for sports, the Omni Mini-LED is a good place to start, as its sports mode is pretty much ready out-of-the-box. It's also a solid option for gaming, with 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming featured. It's also good for movies, with vibrant colors and refined details.
The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED impressed me in several ways when I reviewed it. First, it delivered vivid colors and realistic textures that I initially didn't expect, but mostly it was its motion that surprised me. At this price range, TVs often require a lot of set-up for optimal sports viewing, but with the Omni Mini-LED, its sports mode only needed minor adjustments to motion settings. Other than that, it was ready to go!
The Omni Mini-LED also has a good list of gaming settings that could be counting among the best gaming TVs. These include 4K, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and Dolby Vision, as well as respectable 13.4ms input lag time.
Really though, like many Amazon devices, it's the Omni Mini-LED's potential for hefty discount prices that make it that much more tempting and, with Prime Day here, it's on its best deal yet!
More Prime Day TV deals in the US
What an incredible deal – we gave this new 2025 TV a very positive review, rating it 4.5 starts out of 5. For it drop this cheap this early is a fantastic deal. It's super-bright and handles reflections well, it has total HDR support, it's got gorgeously bold colors, great handling of contrast, and strong gaming features, including 4K 120Hz support for next-gen consoles.
This early Prime Day deal takes the the 65-inch LG C4, our best ranked TV, down to $1,196.99: its lowest price yet. The C4 does it all, with outstanding picture quality, an a9 AI processor for razor-sharp performance and an impressive list of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming: all supported across four HDMI 2.1 ports.
More Prime Day TV deals in the UK
The Hisense U8N delivers stunning brightness, superb contrast, and a whole host of gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, and Dolby Vision gaming. It's easily one of 2024's best mini-LED TVs, and this deal takes the 65-inch model down to a record-low of £1,099: brilliant value for a TV with this much to offer.
This is a slightly older Sony TV, but thanks to its incredibly impressive image processing and high-quality screen and backlight, it certainly doesn't feel it. It's a very good-value TV for the price, and has specific 'Perfect for PS5' gaming features improving performance with that console. It also has better built-in sound than the competition.
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the US
- Amazon Devices: 50% off Kindle & Echo
- Apple: AirPods + iPads from $99
- Back to school: deals from $5.99
- Beauty: up to 50% off Oral-B & Philips
- Headphones: up to $120 of Beats, Apple & Sony
- Kitchen: up to 50% off Ninja, Breville & Instant
- Laptops: HP, Lenovo & Apple from $119
- Prime Student: six-month free trial for 18-24 year olds
- Tablets: iPad and Fire Tab from $54.99
- Toys: 40% off Lego, scooters & Toniebox
- TVs: cheap TVs from $69.99
- Vacuums: Shark, Bissell & Dyson from $49.99
More Amazon Prime Day deals in the UK
- Amazon Devices: up to 50% off Kindle & Ring
- Appliances: Ninja & De'Longhi from £29.99
- Gaming: Nintendo Switch 2 – in stock now
- Headphones: Bose & Sony from £14.99
- Health: up to 68% off Philips, Remington & Oral-B
- Home: fans from £12.99
- Laptops: Lenovo, Asus and HP from £139
- Phones: up to 30% off Apple & Samsung
- Tablets: iPads & Fire Tabs from £59.99
- Toys: up to 50% off Lego & Mattel
- TVs: cheap TVs from £99.99
- Vacuums: Shark and eufy from £99
- Wearables: Huawei & Samsung from £39
Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more.
James is the TV Hardware Staff Writer at TechRadar. Before joining the team, he worked at a major UK based AV retailer selling TV and audio equipment, where he was either telling customers the difference between OLED and QLED or being wowed by watching a PS5 run on the LG 65G2. When not writing about the latest TV tech, James can be found gaming, reading, watching rugby or coming up with another idea for a novel.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.