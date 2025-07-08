Prime Day has arrived! And, of course, Amazon has discounted its own Fire TV devices. One of these is the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch, which you can get for $899.99 (was $1,089.99) at Amazon US.

Great news if you're in the UK as the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch is available for £799 (was £1,149.99) at Amazon UK: that's also a new record-low price!

This is one of the better Amazon Prime Day TV deals I've seen so far on day one of Prime Day, with a healthy discount on one of the best TVs I tested earlier this year.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch 4K TV: was $1,089.99 now $899.99 at Amazon This deal takes the 65-inch model of the Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED down to a new record-low price of $899.99. This TV delivers solid brightness and contrast, bold colors and a ready out-of-the-box sports mode that means watching sports requires minimal setup. It's also got a great stock of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming support.

Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch 4K TV: was £1,149.99 now £799.99 at Amazon The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED 65-inch has crashed to a record-low price of £799.99 for Prime Day – that's a huge 30% discount. If you're looking for a new TV for sports, the Omni Mini-LED is a good place to start, as its sports mode is pretty much ready out-of-the-box. It's also a solid option for gaming, with 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming featured. It's also good for movies, with vibrant colors and refined details.

The Amazon Fire TV Omni Mini-LED impressed me in several ways when I reviewed it. First, it delivered vivid colors and realistic textures that I initially didn't expect, but mostly it was its motion that surprised me. At this price range, TVs often require a lot of set-up for optimal sports viewing, but with the Omni Mini-LED, its sports mode only needed minor adjustments to motion settings. Other than that, it was ready to go!

The Omni Mini-LED also has a good list of gaming settings that could be counting among the best gaming TVs. These include 4K, 144Hz, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, ALLM and Dolby Vision, as well as respectable 13.4ms input lag time.

Really though, like many Amazon devices, it's the Omni Mini-LED's potential for hefty discount prices that make it that much more tempting and, with Prime Day here, it's on its best deal yet!

Hisense U8QG 65-inch mini-LED 4K TV: was $2,199.99 now $997.99 at Amazon What an incredible deal – we gave this new 2025 TV a very positive review, rating it 4.5 starts out of 5. For it drop this cheap this early is a fantastic deal. It's super-bright and handles reflections well, it has total HDR support, it's got gorgeously bold colors, great handling of contrast, and strong gaming features, including 4K 120Hz support for next-gen consoles.

LG 65-inch C4 OLED 4K TV: was $2,699.99 now $1,196.99 at Amazon This early Prime Day deal takes the the 65-inch LG C4, our best ranked TV, down to $1,196.99: its lowest price yet. The C4 does it all, with outstanding picture quality, an a9 AI processor for razor-sharp performance and an impressive list of gaming features including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, ALLM and Dolby Vision gaming: all supported across four HDMI 2.1 ports.

Hisense U8N 65-inch 4K mini-LED TV : was £1,199 now £1,044.05 at Amazon The Hisense U8N delivers stunning brightness, superb contrast, and a whole host of gaming features, including 4K, 144Hz, VRR, and Dolby Vision gaming. It's easily one of 2024's best mini-LED TVs, and this deal takes the 65-inch model down to a record-low of £1,099: brilliant value for a TV with this much to offer.

Sony Bravia X90L 65-inch 4K TV: was £1,899 now £969 at Amazon This is a slightly older Sony TV, but thanks to its incredibly impressive image processing and high-quality screen and backlight, it certainly doesn't feel it. It's a very good-value TV for the price, and has specific 'Perfect for PS5' gaming features improving performance with that console. It also has better built-in sound than the competition.

