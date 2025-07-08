This Hatch sunrise alarm clock changed my mornings — and it’s $30 off for Prime Day

If you’re after more peaceful mornings where you hit snooze less or an easier transition to slumber time, Amazon’s serving up a deal that can majorly help with either for Prime Day 2025.

Right now, you can save $30 on the Hatch Restore 3 – this smart speaker has less control over your home and is more of a mixture of a noise machine and a sunrise alarm clock. It features a sleek, modern design that can sit on your nightstand and gets quite loud, all in the quest to wake you or soothe you to dreamland gently.

I swear by Hatch Restore 3, and before it, the Restore 2, for helping me fall asleep more easily and wake up feeling refreshed without constantly reaching for the snooze button. Simply, it’s changed my mornings, and you can get one now for $139.99, a drop from the $169.99 MSRP.

Prime Day deal: Hatch Restore 3

Hatch Restore 3: was $169.99 now $139.99 at Amazon For Prime Day 2025, the Hatch Restore 3 is $30 off at $139.99. This combination sunrise alarm clock and sound machine is designed to help you fall asleep more effortlessly and wake up easier with routines, excellent soundtracks, and intelligent features that can help keep you in your rhythm. It features a modern design that suits almost any nightstand or bedside table and is available in four colors. You also get a 30-day trial for Hatch+, which gives you access to a wide library of sounds, including themed ones and stories.

The Hatch Restore 3 launched in January of 2025 and has grown in popularity, often trending on social media platforms like TikTok. As a sunrise alarm clock, it will slowly wake you up, or at least aim to, by glowing and mimicking that of the sun rising in the sky.

Via the companion app for Android or iOS, the Hatch is a bit more than just a light, though, as it's designed to help you establish a routine. This means that you'll set a time to begin winding down and perhaps match a soundscape or talk show audio with calming lights. Then you set what you'd like to wake up to, both with sound and visually, with the lights.

The idea is to establish a routine, adjust it as needed, and find something that makes it easier to go to bed and wake up. It's certainly helped me, and I especially like the customization within the app. I've found that Hatch+ is well worth it after the 30-day trial, at $4.99 a month or $49.99 annually.

On Amazon, the Hatch Restore 3 has been purchased over 5,000 times in the last month and has been reviewed more than 3,100 times, earning a 4.3 out of 5-star rating. This Prime Day 2025 discount knocks $30 off every color of the Restore 3 – Rosy, Griege, New Putty, or Cocoa – and brings it down to $139.99.