LG Smart Monitor Swing is inspired by StanbyME, but built for everything

Charge your laptop with 65W USB-C — no extra charger needed

Touchscreen and webOS make it usable without a computer

LG has announced the Smart Monitor Swing, a 31.5-inch 4K UHD touchscreen monitor designed to rethink how and where users interact with their screen.

The monitor features an IPS panel with a resolution of 3,840 x 2,160 and supports multitouch for direct interaction with apps and files.

The Smart Monitor Swing includes three USB-C ports and two HDMI inputs for connectivity. One of the USB-C ports supports 65W Power Delivery, allowing it to charge most business laptops on the market. On the rear, a concealed adapter helps reduce cable clutter, a feature not commonly found on even the best business monitors.

More than just mobility

A key selling point is its all-in-one wheeled stand, adapted from the portable StanbyME smart TV design. The stand offers more than just mobility: it supports height adjustment, up-and-down tilt, left-right swivel, and a pivot for switching between landscape and portrait modes.

LG’s proprietary webOS smart platform is also built in, giving users access to apps like Microsoft Office, YouTube, and others directly from the monitor. Like LG’s MyView Smart Monitor, it can run cloud PC services without needing a separate computer.

While the Smart Monitor Swing borrows some standout features from the StanbyME, it omits the built-in battery and remote control in favor of a cleaner, productivity-focused design.

Combining smart functionality with a portable frame, the LG Smart Monitor Swing is positioned to compete with the best portable monitor options available.

While LG has not yet confirmed global pricing or availability, the monitor will launch in Korea on April 24 at 1,049,000 won (approximately $735).

LG Smart Monitor Swing Product Video - YouTube Watch On