This 4K monitor can run Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 without a PC — LG's gorgeous rival to Samsung's M7 Smart Monitor debuts but fails to match it pricewise or sizewise

LG has unveiled a new addition to its MyView Smart Monitor lineup. The 32SR75U-W features a 31.5-inch, 16:9 4K VA UHD (3840 x 2160) display that supports HDR10 and boasts a brightness of 250 cd/m², ensuring clear visuals under various lighting conditions.

With a 3000:1 contrast ratio, it displays 1.07 billion colors and covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, making it a suitable choice for creative professionals who need accurate color reproduction for their projects.

LG's monitor has a 60Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, which is adequate for daily tasks. It offers wide viewing angles of 178 degrees, both horizontally and vertically. The monitor is equipped with flicker-safe technology and smart energy-saving features to reduce eye strain and lower energy consumption. It has an adjustable stand and is compatible with a 100 x 100mm VESA mount.

27-inch model also available

Compared to Samsung's M7 Smart Monitor, which we liked for its versatility and competitive pricing, the LG model doesn’t quite match it, with a higher price point and fewer size options. The M7 can currently be had for $299.99 ($100 off the usual asking price), while LG’s new model will set you back $399.99.

For ports, 32SR75U-W includes HDMI, USB Type-C that supports video output, 90W power delivery, and data transfer, along with additional USB ports. The monitor also supports screen sharing through Wi-Fi mirroring and comes with webOS 23, which allows for seamless running of cloud PC services such as Google Workspace and Microsoft 365 without the need for a PC, something the M7 also offers.

Audio is delivered through dual speakers with an output of 5W each, which is what you’d expect and will be fine for general use.

If 32-inches is going to be challenging for your workspace, LG also offers a smaller 27-inch model, the 27SR75U-W, which offers the same functionality but with an IPS panel rather than a VA one, and a higher price point - $549.99.

Both models sport a frameless design on three sides with a matte white finish.