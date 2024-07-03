Philips unveils new line of 4K monitors aimed at increasing productivity — display quartet delivers bare necessities as they launch in an ultra competitive market

Philips is one of the most respected names in the desktop monitor market, and the company has announced a new range of high-quality 4K monitors for working.

Although the Philips 27E1N1800A, 27E1N1800AE, 27E1N1900AE, and 32E1N1800LA are perhaps not the most memorable of names, all of the new monitors come in 27-inch or 32-inch sizes and feature 4K UHD resolutions.

The differences between each, besides the overall sizes, are fairly small, and all of them come with IPS to deliver a crisp experience, while the high-end 32E1N1800LA model comes with VA.

All clear

On top of that, Philips says it has included UltraClear 4K UHD resolution to ensure photos, CAD images, 3D graphics, and more mundane affairs, like spreadsheets and Word documents, look as they should.

There is also a SmartContrast feature to automatically tweak colors and brightness for heightened contrast, which is especially useful for video and image work.

Within the 27-inch versions, one of the models – the 27E1N1900AE – comes with USB-C built in, while the others all have HDMI and DisplayPort access. If having USB-C matters, you mind might have just been made up for you.

The company acknowledges that staring at an LED display, even an IPS LED display, can lead to eye fatigue over long periods, and includes both its flicker-free tech, to regulate brightness and flickering, and LowBlue mode, which uses software to reduce shortwave blue light.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Anyone concerned about power usage, which is understandable given rising utility prices, will be pleased to hear that Philips included a range of energy saving features like a low-power mode, as well as low-energy certifications including RoHS. The packaging is also 100% recyclable.

Easy on the eye – and the wallet

(Image credit: Philips)

All of these features are great for your eyes after a long day of work, but what about the cost of the monitors?

It's not secret that the desktop monitor market, boosted by the pandemic-era work-from-home setups, is incredibly competitive, with seemingly new entries everyday from big brands and small brands alike.

Philips has cleverly pitched these monitors at the lower end of the price range, while keeping many must-have features. Available in July, the 27E1N1800A, 27E1N1800AE, 27E1N1900AE, and 32E1N1800LA cost €249, €259, €319, and €300, respectively.

In our extensive testing of the best monitors, Philips' models sit at the lower end of the range and compete well with the likes of the Monoprice 32-inch CrystalPro. It's possible to go lower, like the Asus VP228HE at just £99, but we found that budget monitors can compromise on features.

MORE FROM TECHRADAR PRO