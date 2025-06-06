Protect your Nintendo Switch 2 with these cases and screen protector deals

At long last, the Nintendo Switch 2 is finally here, and around the world gamers are unboxing the next evolution of Nintendo’s iconic handheld console.

We all want to keep our tech safe, and that goes double for a brand new console like the Switch 2 – plenty of users will be reaching for a case and screen protector before loading into their choice of Nintendo Switch 2 launch titles.

With the Switch 2 starting at $459.99 / £395.99 / AU$699.99, it makes sense that buyers would want to keep their console in great condition.

Luckily, we’ve roundup up the best Nintendo Switch 2 case and screen protector deals below. If you haven’t picked up your Nintendo Switch 2 yet, be sure to stop by our Nintendo Switch 2 restock live blog for the latest stock updates.

Nintendo Switch 2 screen protector warning As you may notice, the Nintendo Switch 2 comes with a protective film over the screen already. Nintendo has officially issued a statement warning users to not remove this film, even if you plan on putting another screen protector on afterwards.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 case and screen protector deals in the US

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: $39.99 at nintendo.com This official case and screen protector bundle from Nintendo offers a sleek carrying case with room for the Switch 2 console, spare Joy-Con 2 straps, cables, and six game cards. You also get a screen protector to keep the display free from dirt and scratches. It's a tad pricey, and there's no kind of early-bird discount, but you can scoop up some Nintendo points by buying direct.

Nintendo Switch™ 2 All-In-One Carrying Case: $84.99 at nintendo.com The Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case lets you carry the entire Switch 2 experience with you, wherever you go. With room for the Switch 2 itself, Joy-Con 2 controllers, TV docking station, up to six game cards, and assorted cables, the All-In-One Carrying Case is a convenient cube for carrying your console. It's not cheap, and Nintendo isn't offering a discount, but you can scoop up some Nintendo Points for use in the eShop by buying direct.

Dbrand Project Killswitch Switch 2 Ultra : was $134.80 now $99.80 at dbrand Dbrand's Nintendo Switch 2 case, released under its Project Killswitch range, is a premium-looking case that doubles as a ergonomic grip and kickstand, with a detachable faceplate that stores up to 10 game cards. Though also available in the Essential ($59.95) and Travel ($79.85) configurations, I think the Ultra package is the one to go for, as it also includes two screen protectors with a guide for easy application. Definitely not cheap, but perhaps the most comprehensive case bundle you'll find.

Old Canal Carrying Case for Switch 2: was $19.99 now $13.99 at Amazon If you simply want the biggest Switch 2 case bundle for the least price, the Old Canal Carrying Case for Switch 2 might be the best value for money you'll find. With a timed 30%-off coupon available on the Amazon page directly, you can get a case, screen protector, thumb grips, and cleaning cloth for just $13.99. At that price, I wouldn't expect incredible quality, but the value is undeniable.

Moko Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2 : was $20.99 now $15.99 at Amazon If Nintendo's official carrying case looks too expensive, Moko has got you covered with the Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2. This is a spacious case with room for your Switch 2, Joy-Con 2 controllers, 10 games, and even a power adapter. You don't get any screen protectors with this case, but for a Prime member price of $15.99, you can't go wrong (for non-members, you're looking at a price of 20.99, which is still decent)

Jetech Screen Protector for Nintendo Switch 2: was $9.99 now $7.99 at Amazon These tempered glass screen protectors from Jetech are the cheapest decent-looking ones I could find on Amazon. For $7.99, down from $9.99, you get two screen protectors, nothing more nothing less. It's a nice option to have for those who want to protect their display while eschewing the bulk of a case.

Today's best Nintendo Switch 2 case and screen protector deals in the UK

Nintendo Switch 2 Carrying Case & Screen Protector: at My Nintendo Store UK Nintendo's official case and screen protector bundle includes a first-party branded case in a subtle gray, as well as a screen protector and cleaning cloth. The case stores up to six game cards and two Joy-Con 2 straps. As we'd expect from Nintendo, this bundle comes at no discount, but since we can't see it cheaper anywhere else you may as well buy from Nintendo and scoop up a few Nintendo points.

Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case: at My Nintendo Store UK Want to bring the entire Nintendo Switch 2 experience with you on the move? The Nintendo Switch 2 All-In-One Carrying Case boasts room for everything you need to set the console up in TV mode, as well as up to six game cards. It's pleasantly cubic and features subtle Switch 2 branding. As a first party case, there's no discount to be found here, but as with Nintendo's smaller case bundle it could be worth bagging some Nintendo points by buying directly.

ProCase Protective Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was £9.99 now £8.49 at Amazon Just need a cheap bumper case to keep scratches off the back and sides of your Nintendo Switch 2? ProCase has got you covered with the literally-named Protective Case for Nintendo Switch 2.. The translucent case comes in four colors including a clear option, and is the cheapest case I've seen so far - not including a nice 15% discount.

ProCase Carrying Case for Nintendo Switch 2: was £16.99 now £14.44 at Amazon If Nintendo's first-party case bundle looks good but you don't need a screen protector, ProCase's Carrying Case offers much of the same functionality with even more game storage. It's a subtle, stylish case with a carrying handle, room for spare Joy-Con 2 controllers, straps, and cables, and slots for up to 12 game cards.