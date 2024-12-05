Activision announces a 7-day free trial for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with access to multiplayer and Zombies

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will receive aseven-day free trial next week

The free begins on December 13 and will run until December 20

Players will gain access to Multiplayer and Zombies mode

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to receive a seven-day free trial across all platforms next week.

In a recent X / Twitter post, Activision announced that starting December 13 until December 20, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC users will be able to play Black Ops 6 for free for seven days.

During this time, users will gain access to the game's Multiplayer modes including Team Deathmatch, Hardpoint, Domination, Kill Confirmed, Kill Order, and Prop Hunt, the latter of which will be introduced with Season One's mid-season update.

Six current and upcoming Multiplayer maps - Racket, Hacienda, Extraction, Hideout, Heirloom, and Nuketown Holiday, will also be available to play during the trial.

In addition, the free trial will also feature access to Zombies and its Standard and Directed modes, Liberty Falls and Terminus.

From December 13 to 20, get one week of free access to Multiplayer and Zombies including new maps like Hideout and Hacienda, and modes including Prop Hunt introduced in Season 01! #BlackOps6 pic.twitter.com/LBZlGbcZheDecember 3, 2024

At this time, it's unclear if progress and XP will carry over to the full game if players choose to upgrade.

Black Ops 6 Season One: Reloaded is scheduled to launch later today and will introduce a host of new features, including the aforementioned maps, as well as Citadelle Des Mortes, new weapons, bundle, wildcard, and more.

The mid-season update follows Activision's announcement that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's launch month was the "biggest ever" in series history. The game was released on October 25 and reportedly has the number one total number of players, hours played, and total matches of any title in the series.