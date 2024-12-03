Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's official launch trailer showcases new gameplay ahead of release

The official launch trailer for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is here

The trailer provides a fresh look at Indy's next adventure with brand-new gameplay

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle launches next week on Xbox, PC, and Game Pass

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle has received an official launch trailer ahead of its December 9 release.

With only days to go, Bethesda has shared the final trailer for its upcoming first-person narrative game which will find the titular character on a brand new adventure set between the events of Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade.

The three-minute video highlights the many features of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, including its story and characters, along with the various locations Indy will be traveling to on his quest, like Egypt and Vatican City.

Gameplay mechanics we've seen before also got their time to shine, with the trailer showcasing new ancient puzzles and environmental obstacles players will need to overcome on their journey.

Official Launch Trailer: Indiana Jones and the Great Circle - YouTube Watch On

Mid-way through the trailer, we also got a glimpse at what seems to be a brand new gameplay sequence, never before seen in any former teasers.

It was only a short clip, but we see Indy fighting off some bad guys on a ship during a snowstorm before it cuts away. This sequence could possibly be connected to the Himalayas, a location that was previously confirmed to appear in the game.

Indiana Jones and the Great Circle is coming to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC on December 9 as a timed exclusive.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We still don't have an exact release date for the PS5 version, but it's alated to arrive sometime in "Spring 2025".