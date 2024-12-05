PS5 Pro users should find the PS5 data transfer process much easier thanks to the latest system update
Usability has also been improved
- A new PS5 system update has been released
- The latest patch makes the data transfer process between consoles smoother
- Other features like usability have also been improved
Sony has released a new system update for the PlayStation 5, simplifying the data transfer process.
Version 24.08-10.40.00 is now live and is a fairly small patch that primarily aims at improving the process of transferring data from one PS5 to another, alongside messages and usability.
Now that the PS5 Pro is out in the wild, users will be looking to transfer their PS5 Pro-enhanced games and other data over to their new system, which can be a hassle.
Thankfully, Sony has made this task much easier, and explained in the patch notes that it's also "enhanced stability when transferring large amounts of data, such as captures".
PS5 Version: 24.08-10.40.00 - Patch Notes
- We've improved the process of transferring data from another PS5 and enhanced stability when transferring large amounts of data, such as captures.
- We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.
Earlier this week, Sony kicked off its PlayStation Store 30th Anniversary sale. Until December 20, users can take part in the massive sale which sees discounts for almost 500 games across PS4 and PS5, like The Last of Us Part 1, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
Elsewhere, a new leak claims that a black version of the PlayStation Portal will be released in "limited" quantities "soon" and be priced the same as the original white model.
Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more.
Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content.
You might also like...
- Indiana Jones and the Great Circle's official launch trailer showcases new gameplay ahead of release
- PlayStation's Head of Indies Shuhei Yoshida announces he will retire from the company in January: 'PlayStation is in really good hands'
- Sony is reportedly getting ready to release black versions of several PlayStation accessories, including the DualSense Edge controller, Pulse Elite, and Pulse Explore