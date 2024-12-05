PS5 Pro users should find the PS5 data transfer process much easier thanks to the latest system update

A new PS5 system update has been released

The latest patch makes the data transfer process between consoles smoother

Other features like usability have also been improved

Sony has released a new system update for the PlayStation 5, simplifying the data transfer process.

Version 24.08-10.40.00 is now live and is a fairly small patch that primarily aims at improving the process of transferring data from one PS5 to another, alongside messages and usability.

Now that the PS5 Pro is out in the wild, users will be looking to transfer their PS5 Pro-enhanced games and other data over to their new system, which can be a hassle.

Thankfully, Sony has made this task much easier, and explained in the patch notes that it's also "enhanced stability when transferring large amounts of data, such as captures".

PS5 Version: 24.08-10.40.00 - Patch Notes

We've improved the process of transferring data from another PS5 and enhanced stability when transferring large amounts of data, such as captures.

We've improved the messages and usability on some screens.

Earlier this week, Sony kicked off its PlayStation Store 30th Anniversary sale. Until December 20, users can take part in the massive sale which sees discounts for almost 500 games across PS4 and PS5, like The Last of Us Part 1, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales.

Elsewhere, a new leak claims that a black version of the PlayStation Portal will be released in "limited" quantities "soon" and be priced the same as the original white model.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors