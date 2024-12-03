Sony announces its PlayStation 30th Anniversary sale, offering discounts on hundreds of games

PlayStation Store’s 30th Anniversary sale is now live

PlayStation users can save money on hundreds of titles on the PS Store

The event ends on December 20

Black Friday might be over, but Sony isn't ready to drop its discounts just yet as it's announced a limited-time PlayStation 30th Anniversary sale.

In a recent PlayStation Blog post, Sony confirmed that to celebrate 30 years of PlayStation, it's now holding a massive sale on the PS Store starting December 2 and running through to December 20.

This is one of the biggest sales the platform has seen in a while, offering discounts on almost 500 games for both the PS4 and PS5.

Some of those games include some of the best games available on PlayStation, including The Last of Us Part 1, which is now 50% off, Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy at 60% off, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, which received a massive 80% off price cut.

The catalog is way too long to detail in its entirety, but we've listed some of the best available discounts on some of the best games below. You can also check out the PS Store page here.

