Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded release date prediction and what to expect

The Black Ops 6 Season One Reloaded update will bring new maps and more

Two operators run out of a hangar firing weapons
(Image credit: Activision)
Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded is likely right around the corner, adding new maps, a new Zombies main mission, and more.

Even without extra Season One Reloaded content, we're having a blast with Black Ops 6, landing it a place on our list of the best FPS games to play in 2024. This upcoming midseason update will freshen things up somewhat, giving players a new shotgun, and sniper rifle to work towards.

While we don't yet have a confirmed date, there has been a tease of sorts which likely places Season One Reloaded in early December.

Here's what we know about Black Ops Season 1 Reloaded so far, including a look at the rumored release date, as well as what might be added. As we hear more from Activision, this page will be updated.

Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded release date prediction

Operators battle it out on the new Racket map

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded release date is rumored to be December 12, according to a tweet by Treyarch announcing the arrival of the new Citadelle Des Morts Zombies map.

Generally, all of the midseason content arrives at once in Call of Duty, meaning it's likely that Citadelle Des Morts will be a part of Reloaded.

Activision is yet to fully announce Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded or its release date. Until then, we'll be keeping an eye out for a full blog post and will update this page once it goes live.

Black Ops 6 Season One Reloaded - what's being added?

An infographic showing everything that's being added to Black Ops 6 Season 1

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now announced the highlights for what'll be added to Black Ops 6 as part of Season 1 Reloaded. This includes new maps, a new Zombies mission, and new weapons. Here's a brief summary of what's being added:

  • Maps: Racket, Hacienda, Nuketown Holiday, Citadelle Des Mortes
  • Wildcard: High Roller
  • Weapons: AMR MOD 4, MAELSTROM, Cleaver
  • Modes: Prop Hunt
  • Bundle: Brightmare
  • Warzone: BR Ranked Play

For a full breakdown of Black Ops 6 Season 1, head on over to the Call of Duty blog. This includes some content marked as in-season, which is likely to arrive as part of Season One Reloaded.

