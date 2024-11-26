Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded release date prediction and what to expect

Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded is likely right around the corner, adding new maps, a new Zombies main mission, and more.

Even without extra Season One Reloaded content, we're having a blast with Black Ops 6, landing it a place on our list of the best FPS games to play in 2024. This upcoming midseason update will freshen things up somewhat, giving players a new shotgun, and sniper rifle to work towards.

While we don't yet have a confirmed date, there has been a tease of sorts which likely places Season One Reloaded in early December.

Here's what we know about Black Ops Season 1 Reloaded so far, including a look at the rumored release date, as well as what might be added. As we hear more from Activision, this page will be updated.

(Image credit: Activision)

The Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded release date is rumored to be December 12, according to a tweet by Treyarch announcing the arrival of the new Citadelle Des Morts Zombies map.

Generally, all of the midseason content arrives at once in Call of Duty, meaning it's likely that Citadelle Des Morts will be a part of Reloaded.

Activision is yet to fully announce Black Ops 6 Season 1 Reloaded or its release date. Until then, we'll be keeping an eye out for a full blog post and will update this page once it goes live.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Black Ops 6 Season One Reloaded - what's being added?

(Image credit: Activision)

Activision has now announced the highlights for what'll be added to Black Ops 6 as part of Season 1 Reloaded. This includes new maps, a new Zombies mission, and new weapons. Here's a brief summary of what's being added:

Maps: Racket, Hacienda, Nuketown Holiday, Citadelle Des Mortes

Racket, Hacienda, Nuketown Holiday, Citadelle Des Mortes Wildcard: High Roller

High Roller Weapons: AMR MOD 4, MAELSTROM, Cleaver

AMR MOD 4, MAELSTROM, Cleaver Modes: Prop Hunt

Prop Hunt Bundle: Brightmare

Brightmare Warzone: BR Ranked Play

For a full breakdown of Black Ops 6 Season 1, head on over to the Call of Duty blog. This includes some content marked as in-season, which is likely to arrive as part of Season One Reloaded.