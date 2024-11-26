Activision says Black Ops 6 is the 'biggest Call of Duty ever' following a successful launch month

Black Ops 6 is "the biggest Call of Duty ever", Activision claims

Within its first month of launch, it's gained the number one total number of players out of any game in the series

The game also set a record last month for for day one players on Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6's launch month was the "biggest ever" in series history, according to Activision.

In a recent X / Twitter post, the publisher shared new milestones for the latest Call of Duty game, revealing that since launching on October 25 Black Ops 6 now has the number one total number of players, hours played, and total matches of any title in the series. However, Activision stopped short of actually offering some real meaty statistics for comparison.

Activision also stated that within its first 30 days of launch, Black Ops 6 is "the biggest Call of Duty ever".

Thank you to the Call of Duty community for continuing to make the launch of #BlackOps6 one for the record books 🔥 pic.twitter.com/NVo9Q9zNVrNovember 25, 2024

During Microsoft's first quarter earnings call on October 30, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced that Black Ops 6 set a record for day-one players and Xbox Game Pass members as the first Call of Duty game to be added to the subscription service.

"Last week’s launch of Black Ops 6 was the biggest Call of Duty release ever, setting a record for day one players as well as Game Pass subscriber adds on launch day," Nadella said.

Microsoft's CEO also shared that unit sales for PlayStation and Steam were "up over 60% year-over-year".

"This speaks to our strategy of meeting gamers where they are by enabling them to play more games across the screens they spend their time on," said Nadella.

Black Ops 6 Season One officially went live on November 14, introducing all new content to one of the best FPS games of 2024, including new maps, weapons, modes, and more.