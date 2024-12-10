Lego Fortnite Brick Life is an all-new, social roleplaying game mode arriving this week

Lego Fortnite Brick Life is a new game mode releasing this week

Epic Games describes it as an "all-new social roleplay experience in the Lego Fortnite world"

Players can build a home, take on jobs and play with friends

Epic Games has announced a new Fortnite game mode, Lego Fortnite Brick Life.

The details were shared in a new blog post, where the developer confirmed that Lego Fortnite Brick Life will be released on December 12 across all platforms.

The upcoming game mode is described as a "social roleplay experience" set in the world of Lego Fortnite - which has now been rebranded Lego Fortnite Odyssey - and will allow up to 31 players per server.

Players can build their own stories by "interacting with both the environment and their fellow residents and explore locales like beaches, and the "mysterious" Mourndale Academy, hang out in restaurants, house parties, and rooftop clubs, as well as participate in activities.

Each player will also be able to build their own home from several empty lots found throughout the city of Brick Bay and even decorate it from a wide range of Lego Fortnite furniture, which can be afforded by taking on an assortment of jobs.

Some Decor Bundles and Builds that have already been obtained within Lego Fortnite can be carried over to Brick Life, but Epic noted that "a small selection of especially large Builds will not be available for use at launch".

At launch, there will be seven available jobs to choose from, including Courier, Academy Professor, Security Officer, Scoundrel, Sushi Chef, Bobom Milk Tea Bobarista, and Fortune Teller, but players can decide to switch professions whenever they want.

Elsewhere, Epic has finally released Fortnite OG, a permanent game mode that will take players back to the game's vanilla form, featuring the original loot pool and map.