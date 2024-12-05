Fortnite OG finally drops tomorrow and will feature all original loot, locations, and gameplay, but building mechanics will stay the same

Epic Games has released new details regarding Fortnite OG

Fortnite OG will bring back the game's original weapon pool and iconic locations

Building and traversal mechanics present in the base game will be featured in Fortnite OG

Epic Games has shared new details on Fortnite OG ahead of its long-awaited release tomorrow.

Fortnite will finally return to its roots on December 6 with the addition of Fortnite OG, a permanent game mode that will take players back to the game's vanilla form, and was first introduced last year for a limited time.

In a new blog, posted today, Epic Games revealed the details for the highly-anticipated update, confirming that all original loot, locations, and gameplay will make a return in Fortnite OG Chapter 1 - Season 1.

"To start, Fortnite OG will run through the original initial Seasons of Chapter 1, recreating those early days, right down to loot pool changes and feature introductions," Epic explained.

Fortnite OG seasons will be shorter than they are in Battle Royale currently, so players can expect Season One to end on January 31.

While Solos, Squads, and Zero Build will be available right away, Ranked mode will be "coming soon".

Fortnite OG: Chapter 1 - Season 1 - Gameplay Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Epic also made it clear that although Fortnite OG will be returning to its original state, quality-of-life changes that have been implemented over the years will still be present.

Get the best Black Friday deals direct to your inbox, plus news, reviews, and more. Sign up to be the first to know about unmissable Black Friday deals on top tech, plus get all your favorite TechRadar content. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

For instance, building mechanics will stay the same, and traversal will still feature all the latest abilities like sprint, slide, mantle, door bash, and healing while moving.

"Some of the rough edges from that era have been preserved, while others have been polished," the developer added. "For example, you’ll find Reboot Vans and be able to see the glare from a sniper scope, but max building resources are set to 999 and double pump is enabled for Shotguns (for now)."

As previously mentioned, the original loot pool will be available, meaning all weapons featured in the game seven years ago will be accessible, like the Assault Rifle, Burst Assault Rifle, Scoped Assault Rifle, Pump Shotgun, Tactical Shotgun, Grenade Launcher, Damage Trap, and more.

Like every new mode, Fortnite OG will also have its own Battle Pass. This version will feature 45 tiers of "retro rewards with a modern twist on classic items and Outfits" and players will be able to earn Renegade Rebel, Aerial Assault Bomber, and Skull Commander, with an unlockable alt style for each.