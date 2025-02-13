Turns out the leak was accurate - Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater releases in August this year and the inner PS2 gamer in me cannot wait

Metal Gear Solid: Delta Snake Eater 's release date of August 28, 2025, confirmed with new trailer

The confirmation came as part of Sony's State of Play presentation

The same trailer had leaked earlier this week

Last night's State of Play presentation confirmed the release date for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater, the remake of the legendary stealth action game from Kojima Productions, Metal Gear Solid 3: Snake Eater.

The game will be released on August 28, 2025, and is coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The new trailer was indeed the same one that leaked earlier this week - meaning the reveal wasn't the biggest of surprises when it did appear in the February State of Play - but it remains excellent to have official confirmation, and now the inner PS2 gamer inside me can fully embrace the hype.

As we'd glimpsed in the leaked version, the new trailer showed a lot of the Metal Gear Solid 3 remake that we hadn't seen before. Whereas in previous reveals and trailers, we'd been limited to action and cutscenes from the first hours of the game - the Virtuous Mission - this new trailer shows off much more from deeper in the game.

There's a look at iconic bosses, closer looks at famous locations from the game, and a better look at some actual action, all in incredible detail and fidelity. It really does look incredibly impressive and is poised to wow a new generation of fans as well as loyal old ones like me.

What's more, Konami has revealed some extra content called the Sneaking DLC Pack. It consists of a bunch of uniforms, and in-game equipment parts and includes:

Uniform - Battle Dress (Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker version)

Uniform - Sneaking suit (Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker version)

Uniform - Crocodile suit

Uniform - Naked (Woodland)

Uniform - Naked (Naked Ammunition Belt)

Uniform - Gold

Face - Glasses

Face - Sunglasses

Equipment - Kerotan mask

Equipment – GA-KO mask

While the Sneaking DLC Pack will be available by itself after launch, it'll be included in pre-orders of the Digital Deluxe Edition and physical Deluxe Editions of the game. The Digital Deluxe Edition also gets players 48 hours of early access to Delta.

As an extra sweetener, those who pre-order Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater will get a white tuxedo uniform for Snake too.

I grew up with the Metal Gear Solid series and cannot wait to immerse myself in this remake of arguably the best in the series - and one of the best games ever made - August can't come quickly enough!