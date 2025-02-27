Prime Video puts a Supernatural spin on The Boys season 5 cast as Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins sign on to the popular show in mystery roles

The Boys has added two more Supernatural stars to its cast for its fifth and final season

Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins have officially signed on for undisclosed roles

The Boys season 5 is currently midway through its filming schedule

The Boys season 5 will be a full-blown Supernatural reunion after Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins confirmed they've joined the former's cast.

In a video posted on The Boys' various social channels yesterday (February 26), Jensen Ackles, who plays Soldier Boy in the popular Prime Video series and its wider live-action franchise, is seen asking his Supernatural co-stars to join him for The Boys' final chapter, which was confirmed by Amazon in May 2024. Unsurprisingly, Padalecki and Collins answer the call, which confirms they've officially signed on to feature in Amazon's TV adaptation.

Season 5 just got a bit more supernatural. pic.twitter.com/sbK2ww2EPCFebruary 26, 2025

Padalecki's involvement in The Boys' fifth season isn't a great surprise. Eric Kripke, The Boys' showrunner/executive producer, previously revealed that he'd asked Padalecki to join the hit satirical superhero show's ensemble. Last June, Padalecki announced (per Deadline) that he'd accepted Kripke's invitation.

Collins' involvement wasn't a foregone conclusion. In fact, there's been little to suggest he'd join his fellow Supernatural acting alumni in appearing in one of the best Prime Video shows' last chapter. Clearly, though, he'll do just that.

The additions of Padalecki and Collins to The Boys 5's cast realizes Kripke's dream of re-teaming with the duo and Ackles for a post-Supernatural project. Indeed, Kripke served as showrunner during the latter's successful 15-season run. So, as I said, The Boys' final hurrah will be a fully fledged reunion between Supernatural's creator and main cast.

Who are Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins playing in The Boys season 5?

Don’t you worry, he’s still drivin’ a shitty car next season pic.twitter.com/0CvaCs91XkFebruary 22, 2025

Nobody knows. The Hollywood Reporter (THR) has claimed they'll feature in guest roles, but there's no indication as to how big or small those roles will be.

One thing is for certain, though: the trio will share scenes together. After reaching out to Amazon MGM Studios, THR reporter Rick Porter said that Ackles, Padalecki, and Collins will appear on the screen together at some point in season 5.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

That doesn't mean Padalecki and Collins will join Ackles in suiting up as Supes, although it's certainly a possibility. The Boys season 4 included brand-new Supes, such as Firecracker and Sister Sage, who don't appear in Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's graphic novels of the same name. Padalecki and Collins might play wholly original, Compound V-powered individuals rather than characters – superpowered or otherwise – who have featured in the comics.

Until we find out more about who they'll portray, The Boys' fanbase is nevertheless having fun trying to determine which individuals they could play. A thread on The Boys' Reddit page is full of suggestions, with some commenting that Padalecki could play an older version of Ryan Butcher if there's a significant time jump between seasons 4 and 5, while others believe his and Collins' characters will be allies of the titular Supe-hating group.

It'll be a while before we learn more about the identities of their characters. Principal photography only started on season 5 in November 2024 and isn't expected to wrap until mid-2025. I doubt we'll be given any ideas about Padalecki and Collins' roles, then, until late 2025 or even early 2026. In the meantime, you can read more about the R-rated show's last installment via my dedicated The Boys season 5 guide. Alternatively, refresh your memory about what happened in its predecessor's finale in my The Boys season 4 ending explained piece.