The Boys season 4 isn't out yet, but the very popular Prime Video show is getting a fifth installment

Bring out the confetti – The Boys will be back for a fifth season.

It's oi-fficial: The Boys season 5 is on the way for Prime Video.

Announced during Amazon's Upfronts 2024 presentation, the hit R-rated series will return for another outing after The Boys season 4, which is due to premiere on June 13.

The reveal was made in a brief video, which was made public on X/Twitter after Prime Video confirmed the show's renewal, and shows the titular group's silent, superpowered individual Kimiko (played by Karen Fukuhara) carving the phrase "season 5" into a wooden table top.

You’re gonna wanna carve out time to watch this, luvs pic.twitter.com/8huvd3DOCKMay 14, 2024

Understandably, little else is known about The Boys' fifth installment. In an Amazon MGM Studios press blast, the e-commerce giant's streaming division simply stated that it had ordered a fifth season of its incredibly popular satirical superhero series, which is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's graphic novel series of the same name.

We won't know what season 5's plot will entail, nor will we know which characters will return for its next entry, until season 4 of one of the best Prime Video shows has finished airing. Even then, we'll certainly have to wait longer for The Boys season 5 to debut on one of the world's best streaming services.

I'd expect season 2 of its college-based spin off Gen V to be released before the main show's fifth outing, as storylines in The Boys season 4 are sure to impact what happens in Gen V season 2.

The Boys season 4 promises to be the show's most outrageous entry yet. (Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Regardless, it's clear that there's more story to tell in The Boys' live-action universe post-season 4. And, given how successful it's been for Amazon, a fifth season – while not an inevitability until today's (May 14) announcement – those involved are definitely up for grossing us out with more Supe-killing adventures.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Get the hottest deals available in your inbox plus news, reviews, opinion, analysis and more from the TechRadar team. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The Boys is an unabashed and bold series that continues captivating our customers all over the world by piercing the cultural fabric season after season," Vernon Sanders, Amazon MGM Studios' Head of Television, said in a statement. "We are proud of this series that has grown into a global franchise, and we are thrilled that Eric Kripke and the creative team have more engaging stories to tell for all the loyal fans."

"The Boys could be the best job I'll ever have," showrunner Eric Kripke added. "What other show allows me to write about politics, capitalism, family, and exploding genitalia, though not in that order. The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about."

If you missed it recently, check out The Boys season 4's official trailer, which reveals its ties to Gen V season 1, Supe-d up farm animals, and a battle for America's soul. No wonder it's one of 10 of my most anticipated TV shows that'll be released in mid-2024 – well, it would've been 12, but The Bear season 3 and The Rings of Power season 2's mid-2024 releases hadn't been announced by the time of that article's publication.