The Boys season 4 trailer reveals ties to Gen V, Supe-d up farm animals, and a battle for America's soul

Amazon has unveiled a new trailer for The Boys season 4 – and, I don't know about you, but I didn't have superpowered, violent farm animals on my bingo card for the show's next installment.

Revealed yesterday (May 3) during The Boys season 4 panel at Mexico Comic-Con – and released online immediately after its world premiere – the series' latest trailer teases another blood-soaked entry on Prime Video. Not only that, though, it also confirms that key storylines from companion show Gen V will carry over into the main series. Oh, and that all-out war between the titular vigilantes and the Seven, the most-famous superhero team in The Boys universe, is about to erupt. And yes, those are Compound V-injected, Supe-d up farm animals – including an Alien-like, chest bursting flock of chickens and a group of flying sheep.

But enough teasing. Check out the official trailer for The Boys' fourth outing below:

The Boys' latest teaser arrives four months after we received our first look its next entry. In December 2023, season 4's first trailer teased new Supes, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's mystery character, and Homelander vs Starlight (albeit via their devote fanbases). Two months later, Prime Video confirmed that The Boys season 4 would power its way onto the streaming platform on June 13, with the hit series' next season debuting with a three-episode premiere on launch day.

This new batch of footage gives us a even better idea of what to expect from one of the best Prime Video shows' fourth installment. Where those Gen V ties are concerned there's Billy revealing the existence of a Supe-killing virus to the rest of the titular crew, and appearances from superpowered college kids Sam and Cate (read our Gen V season 1 ending explained article for more details on all of this).

Elsewhere, we see Homelander's devilish plan to seemingly make humanity bow to the Seven as new age gods. Then, there's the apparent confirmation that politician (and secret Supe) Victoria Neuman is the US' new vice president, plenty of brutal and gory action sequences (we'd expect nothing less from The Boys), and the ongoing 'custody battle' between Billy and Homelander for Ryan's soul. In short: I can't wait for season 4 to debut on one of the world's best streaming services.

Is season 4 going to be the last we'll see of The Boys?

No. Season 4's latest trailer seems to suggest that this will be the hit show's final entry, but it appears that showrunner Eric Kripke isn't putting a number on how many seasons The Boys will run for.

Originally, he revealed (via an X/Twitter Q&A in October 2020) that he had a five-season plan for the R-rated live-action series. However, speaking to Inverse in November 2023, Kripke said of The Boys' future: "I have since realized that literally no one in history is worse at predicting the amount of seasons of a show. I have learned my lesson and I've stopped predicting how many seasons these shows go. You will find out in hindsight."

Of course, this could be smoke and mirrors on Kripke's part. Gen V season 1 could technically be viewed as The Boys season 4, given the amount of characters who cross over from the main show into the college-based spin-off. Gen V season 2 is on the way, too, though its development was recently paused due to the shock passing of star Chance Perdamo. Add that duo together with The Boys' four seasons, and there's an argument to be made that we've had six seasons set in The Boys' live-action universe. Heck, it's actually seven seasons if you count anthology TV show The Boys Presents: Diabolical.

In summary, then: no, The Boys season 4 won't bring Amazon's hit franchise to an end. It could theoretically spell the end of the mainline series, but I think there's at least one more season left in the tank for Billy, Homelander, and company, regardless of whether they feature in Gen V season 2.