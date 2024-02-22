The Boys season 4 prepares to power up for a June 2024 release date on Prime Video

Fasten your seatbelts, everyone, because The Boys season 4's release date has officially been revealed.

Taking to its various social media channels today (February 22), Amazon Studios confirmed its hugely popular satirical superhero series will return on Prime Video on June 13, 2024. The reveal was made alongside a new piece of key art for The Boys' highly-anticipated next outing, which shows off an ominous team-up between the show's Big Bad Homelander and US vice president-in-waiting Victoria Neuman, which we knew was coming after The Boys season 3 finale.

Break out the confetti. The Boys Season 4 premieres June 13. pic.twitter.com/Bt6dtwirhKFebruary 22, 2024 See more

Until now, we didn't know when The Boys season 4 would make its streaming debut. In November 2023, Amazon revealed its hit R-rated show would arrive sometime in 2024, but that's the only information we had until this official confirmation.

Still, while we waited for a confirmed launch date, The Boys 4's first trailer was released last December, and it teased new Supes, Jeffrey Dean Morgan's mystery character, and a Homelander and Starlight showdown that might be one of the most fascinating one-on-one duals we've seen in the show so far.

Per an Amazon press release, The Boys' fourth season will explode onto the scene with a blood-splatteringly traditional three-episode premiere in mid-June. New entries will air weekly until the season 4 finale on July 18, meaning we'll be getting another eight installments of one of the best Prime Video shows once more.

For those who might have missed season 4's plot synopsis alongside the teaser trailer reveal in December 2023, here's a quick rundown of what's in store: "The world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late."

The Boys season 4 will star the likes of Karl Urban, Antony Starr, Jack Quaid, and Erin Moriarty again among many other returning faces. Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead) is also among this season's newcomers.