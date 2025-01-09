Gigabyte's mini PC is much smaller than the Apple Mac Mini M4 and should offer more storage for a lot less

The BRIX GB-BRU7-255H crams up to 96GB of DDR5 memory in a 0.5L chassis.

It also offers two PCIe slots that can accommodate up to 16TB SSD storage

Because of the open nature of the platform, one can expect it to be cheaper than Apple's storage upgrades

Gigabyte has announced its latest mini PC, the BRIX GB-BRU7-255H, which measures 119.4 x 112.6 x 34.4 mm with a total volume of 0.5L, making it smaller than Apple’s Mac Mini M4.

It supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and offers dual PCIe Gen 4×4 slots, allowing up to 16TB of NVME SSD storage.

By comparison, the Mac Mini M4 offers a maximum of 32GB of RAM, plus less storage capacity at a higher price point.

Cutting-edge performance

The BRIX GB-BRU7-255H is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 255H processor, a 16-core, 28-watt chip based on the Arrow Lake architecture, offering clock speeds of up to 5.1 GHz plus integrated Intel Arc graphics with up to 8 Xe cores as part of the the Intel Xe LPG+ iGPU architecture.

The open nature of Gigabyte’s platform gives users more choice as to where they source their memory upgrades versus Apple's own ecosystem.

The BRIX GB-BRU7-255H connectivity options include a 4 x 4K Display output, Thunderbolt 4 port, 4 USB 3.2 Gen2, 2 HDMI 2.1, dual SODIMM slots and a 2.5G LAN + WiFi 6E support.

The company also revealed that this energy-saving device supports low-noise operation.

Pricing details for the BRIX GB-BRU7-255H are yet to be announced.