Gigabyte's mini PC is much smaller than the Apple Mac Mini M4 and should offer more storage for a lot less
BRIX GB-BRU7-255H is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 255H processor
- The BRIX GB-BRU7-255H crams up to 96GB of DDR5 memory in a 0.5L chassis.
- It also offers two PCIe slots that can accommodate up to 16TB SSD storage
- Because of the open nature of the platform, one can expect it to be cheaper than Apple's storage upgrades
Gigabyte has announced its latest mini PC, the BRIX GB-BRU7-255H, which measures 119.4 x 112.6 x 34.4 mm with a total volume of 0.5L, making it smaller than Apple’s Mac Mini M4.
It supports up to 96GB of DDR5 memory and offers dual PCIe Gen 4×4 slots, allowing up to 16TB of NVME SSD storage.
By comparison, the Mac Mini M4 offers a maximum of 32GB of RAM, plus less storage capacity at a higher price point.
Cutting-edge performance
The BRIX GB-BRU7-255H is powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 255H processor, a 16-core, 28-watt chip based on the Arrow Lake architecture, offering clock speeds of up to 5.1 GHz plus integrated Intel Arc graphics with up to 8 Xe cores as part of the the Intel Xe LPG+ iGPU architecture.
The open nature of Gigabyte’s platform gives users more choice as to where they source their memory upgrades versus Apple's own ecosystem.
The BRIX GB-BRU7-255H connectivity options include a 4 x 4K Display output, Thunderbolt 4 port, 4 USB 3.2 Gen2, 2 HDMI 2.1, dual SODIMM slots and a 2.5G LAN + WiFi 6E support.
The company also revealed that this energy-saving device supports low-noise operation.
Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter
Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed!
Pricing details for the BRIX GB-BRU7-255H are yet to be announced.
You might also like
- These are the best desktop PCs you can buy right now
- We've also listed the best mobile workstations around
- I think the title of the world's most powerful mini PC has been claimed by HP and yes, it's an AMD workstation
Efosa has been writing about technology for over 7 years, initially driven by curiosity but now fueled by a strong passion for the field. He holds both a Master's and a PhD in sciences, which provided him with a solid foundation in analytical thinking. Efosa developed a keen interest in technology policy, specifically exploring the intersection of privacy, security, and politics. His research delves into how technological advancements influence regulatory frameworks and societal norms, particularly concerning data protection and cybersecurity. Upon joining TechRadar Pro, in addition to privacy and technology policy, he is also focused on B2B security products. Efosa can be contacted at this email: udinmwenefosa@gmail.com