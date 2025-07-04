I can't believe how cheap Wi-Fi 7 routers are now selling for Amazon Prime Day - grab yourself a deal for under $100

If you're ready to boost your home or office Wi-Fi, upgrade to the latest standards, or just eliminate dead spots and buffering for good, Prime Day is the perfect time to score serious savings on high-performance wireless routers.

Big names like TP-Link, Netgear, Asus, Amazon, and GL.iNet are offering deep discounts on next-gen Wi-Fi 6, 6E, and even Wi-Fi 7 routers.

Whether you need whole-home mesh coverage, blazing-fast tri-band speeds, VPN support, or future-proof 2.5G and multi-gig Ethernet ports, there’s a deal to match your setup, and budget.

Many routers now include built-in smart home hubs, easy app-based setup, and advanced security features like VPN server/client support, and protection from malware and phishing threats. Wi-Fi 7 models also offer reduced latency, more bandwidth, and smoother performance for AR/VR gaming, streaming, and working from home.

From travel-ready mini routers to powerful mesh systems, these Prime Day Wi-Fi router deals can help you finally solve your wireless headaches, without breaking the bank to do so. For more savings across technology, visit our Prime Day deals live hub for more big discounts.

Enjoy big savings on these wireless routers this Amazon Prime Day

Asus RT-AX1800S: was $89.99 now $73.69 at Amazon The Asus RT-AX1800S is a dual-band WiFi 6 router built for fast, reliable home or office connectivity. It supports MU-MIMO and OFDMA technologies for efficient multi-device communication, offers up to 1800 Mbps data rates, and includes five Gigabit ports. Features like parental controls, built-in VPN, and Trend Micro-powered network security come subscription-free. It's also AiMesh compatible for expanding coverage.

Amazon eero Max 7 (1 pack): was $599.99 now $419.99 at Amazon The Amazon eero Max 7 is a top-tier WiFi 7 mesh router designed for ultra-fast, future-ready connectivity. It supports internet plans up to 10 Gbps, delivers wireless speeds up to 4.3 Gbps, and features dual 10 Gigabit Ethernet ports. With coverage up to 2,500 sq. ft. and support for 250+ devices, it's ideal for large homes or high-demand setups. The TrueMesh software ensures stable performance, and it doubles as a smart home hub for Matter, Thread, and Zigbee devices.

TP-Link Archer AX55: was $99.99 now $79.99 at Amazon The TP-Link Archer AX55 is a high-performance dual-band WiFi 6 router offering speeds up to 2402 Mbps on 5 GHz and 574 Mbps on 2.4 GHz. Ideal for gaming and streaming, it uses OFDMA and MU-MIMO for smoother multitasking across multiple devices. With four external antennas, HomeShield security, VPN support, and Alexa compatibility, it delivers strong, smart coverage throughout your home. A USB 3.0 port, EasyMesh support, and efficient heat dissipation make it a powerful and reliable choice for modern homes and offices. There's a $10 money off coupon available to apply when ordering.

Amazon eero Pro 6E (3pack): was $549.99 now $349.99 at Amazon The Amazon eero Pro 6E three-pack gets you started with Wi-Fi 6E, blanketing your home or workplace with fast, reliable mesh coverage. Supporting speeds up to 2.5Gbps and covering up to 6,000 sq. ft., this system is built for homes and offices with over 100 devices. With access to the 6GHz band, lower latency, and eero’s TrueMesh tech, it’s ideal for streaming, downloading, and remote work.

GL.iNet Slate 7: was $169.90 now $152.91 at Amazon The GL.iNet Slate 7 is a compact and powerful Wi-Fi 7 travel router, designed for frequent travelers, digital nomads, and remote workers. Offering dual-band connectivity with speeds up to 2.8 Gbps and 2.5G Ethernet support, it’s ideal for streaming or working securely on the go. With built-in OpenVPN and WireGuard, it provides encrypted browsing over hotel, cruise, or public Wi-Fi. The touchscreen interface adds convenience, while OpenWrt support gives advanced users full customization control and plugin flexibility. There's a coupon on the page that will allow you to save 10% off the price.

TP-Link Archer AXE75: was $199.99 now $119.99 at Amazon The TP-Link Archer AXE75 is a tri-band Wi-Fi 6E router that delivers up to 5400 Mbps of wireless speed across the 2.4 GHz, 5 GHz, and newly added 6 GHz bands. With support for Wi-Fi 6E, this router unlocks faster speeds, lower latency, and reduced congestion, perfect for streaming, and smart home setups. It features a powerful quad-core processor, 512MB RAM, and supports VPN server/client and TP-Link’s HomeShield for added security. Ideal for homes or offices needing reliable, high-speed performance across multiple devices. Amazon is selling it for 25% off the usual price, but there's a coupon on the page that will give you another $30 off, bringing the price down to a bargain $119.99.

Amazon eero 6+ (1 pack): $139.99 at Amazon The Amazon eero 6+ is a compact, affordable Wi-Fi 6 mesh router that supports speeds up to 1Gbps and coverage up to 1,500 sq. ft. Ideal for smaller homes or offices, it can connect 75+ devices and ensures smooth performance for streaming, video calls, and smart home devices. It includes a built-in smart home hub for Thread and Zigbee, and features eero’s TrueMesh technology to reduce dead zones. Setup is fast with the eero app, and the system updates automatically over time. In our review, we called it "competitively priced" and noted it "provides a fast, reliable mesh networking system for larger homes that need to upgrade their Wi-Fi."

Tenda AX1500 RX2L Pro router: was $59.99 now $41.39 at Amazon The Tenda AX1500 RX2L Pro is a dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router designed for everyday home or office use, offering speeds up to 1.5 Gbps. Ideal for HD streaming, and downloads, it features five external antennas and MU-MIMO + OFDMA for stronger, more reliable connections across multiple devices. Its vertical design improves heat dissipation for stable performance. You also get parental controls, VPN support, WPA3 security, and Tenda WiFi+ for easy whole-home mesh expansion. Setup is quick using the Tenda app or web GUI. Be sure to apply the coupon on the page when buying to get a further 10% off the price at checkout.

Netgear Nighthawk RAX54S: was $155.97 now $139.99 at Amazon The Netgear Nighthawk RAX54S is a powerful dual-band Wi-Fi 6 router built for speed, coverage, and security. With AX5400 speeds up to 5.4 Gbps, it easily supports up to 25 devices across 2,500 sq. ft., ideal for HD streaming, downloading, and remote work. Four Gigabit LAN ports and USB 3.0 offer wired flexibility, while the included 1-year Netgear Armor subscription adds robust security and VPN protection. Setup is simple with the Nighthawk app, and it works with any ISP up to 1Gbps.

TP-Link Archer BE230: was $119.99 now $89.99 at Amazon The TP-Link Archer BE230 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router designed to deliver future-ready performance at an affordable price. With speeds up to 3.6 Gbps and support for Multi-Link Operation, it offers smoother streaming, gaming, and downloads across your home. It includes dual 2.5G ports, a USB 3.0 port, and four high-gain antennas for strong coverage and reliable connections. HomeShield adds parental controls and IoT security, while EasyMesh ensures whole-home Wi-Fi. Setup is quick with the Tether app, and voice control works via Alexa or Google Assistant. Apply the discount code on the page when buying to get $10 off the sale price.

TP-Link Archer BE550: was $249.99 now $199.99 at Amazon The TP-Link Archer BE550 is a powerful tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router offering total speeds up to 9300 Mbps across 6 GHz, 5 GHz, and 2.4 GHz bands. Designed for high-performance streaming, downloading, and smart homes and offices, it features six internal antennas, beamforming, and full 2.5G WAN/LAN ports for future-proofed wired connections. You can expand coverage using EasyMesh-compatible devices, creating a seamless whole-home network. With advanced security, app control, and support for Alexa, it’s an excellent choice, and the coupon on the page takes another $30 off, bringing the price to under $200.

Netgear Nighthawk RS90: $129 at Amazon The Netgear Nighthawk RS90 is a dual-band Wi-Fi 7 router delivering speeds up to 3.6 Gbps, making it ideal for streaming, gaming, and heavy multitasking. It covers up to 2,000 sq. ft. and supports 50 devices simultaneously. A 2.5 Gigabit internet port ensures compatibility with high-speed fiber or cable plans. With built-in security features and a free 30-day trial of Netgear Armor, your network stays protected. Setup is quick using the Nighthawk app, and the compact design saves space.

Netgear Nighthawk RS280S: was $249.99 now $209.99 at Amazon The Netgear Nighthawk RS280S is a tri-band Wi-Fi 7 router offering blazing-fast speeds up to 9.2 Gbps and coverage for up to 2,500 sq. ft. Ideal for streaming, or remote work, it features a 2.5 Gig internet port and four high-speed LAN ports (2 x 2.5G + 2 x 1G) for wired performance. It includes a 1-year Netgear Armor subscription for enhanced online security. With built-in safety features and expert support, this router is a future-ready upgrade for busy homes and offices.

