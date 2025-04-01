Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse functionality hinted at again in Nintendo Today teaser

- The Nintendo Today app has provided another Switch 2 hint
- This time it's a video that hints at Joy-Con mouse functionality
- The Switch 2 Direct is happening tomorrow on April 2
While Nintendo hasn't outright confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers have mouse functionality, the company sure isn't shy about teasing it.
The latest hint was spotted by VGC, and it comes via the recently launched Nintendo Today app. The app featured a short teaser video today (April 1) that displays the Nintendo Switch 2 console in a variety of setups including docked, handheld and tabletop modes.
The tabletop mode setup off to the right is what we're focusing on. It shows the Joy-Con controllers detached from the console, with one of them placed on its side like it was in the initial Switch 2 announcement video.
While VGC originally spotted the video via its Japanese Nintendo account, it can now be viewed on the Nintendo Today app globally. You'll just need to download the app via Google Play or the Apple Store and log in with your own Nintendo account.
Now again, it's important to note that this is just a teaser video and it doesn't outright confirm mouse functionality is enabled for Switch 2's Joy-Con. However, you have to think that placing the Joy-Con on its side like that is a pretty deliberate choice, and it's not likely to be the default way to place them down after you've finished using them.
Of course, we'll likely know for sure at tomorrow's big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which is airing on April 2 at 6am PDT / 9am EST / 2pm GMT / 3pm CEST.
We'll be covering the presentation live here at TechRadar Gaming, so be sure to stay tuned!
