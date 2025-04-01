Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con mouse functionality hinted at again in Nintendo Today teaser

News
By published

Strategically placed

Nintendo Switch 2
(Image credit: Nintendo)
  • The Nintendo Today app has provided another Switch 2 hint
  • This time it's a video that hints at Joy-Con mouse functionality
  • The Switch 2 Direct is happening tomorrow on April 2

While Nintendo hasn't outright confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2 Joy-Con controllers have mouse functionality, the company sure isn't shy about teasing it.

The latest hint was spotted by VGC, and it comes via the recently launched Nintendo Today app. The app featured a short teaser video today (April 1) that displays the Nintendo Switch 2 console in a variety of setups including docked, handheld and tabletop modes.

The tabletop mode setup off to the right is what we're focusing on. It shows the Joy-Con controllers detached from the console, with one of them placed on its side like it was in the initial Switch 2 announcement video.

Nintendo Switch 2

(Image credit: Nintendo)

While VGC originally spotted the video via its Japanese Nintendo account, it can now be viewed on the Nintendo Today app globally. You'll just need to download the app via Google Play or the Apple Store and log in with your own Nintendo account.

Now again, it's important to note that this is just a teaser video and it doesn't outright confirm mouse functionality is enabled for Switch 2's Joy-Con. However, you have to think that placing the Joy-Con on its side like that is a pretty deliberate choice, and it's not likely to be the default way to place them down after you've finished using them.

Of course, we'll likely know for sure at tomorrow's big Nintendo Switch 2 Direct, which is airing on April 2 at 6am PDT / 9am EST / 2pm GMT / 3pm CEST.

We'll be covering the presentation live here at TechRadar Gaming, so be sure to stay tuned!

You might also like...

Rhys Wood
Rhys Wood
Hardware Editor

Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about gaming
An Amazon Luna system and app running

EA games are finally coming to Amazon Luna and I can't wait to play The Sims 4 on my phone
Lucia looks at the backseats of a car

Take-Two won't reveal the GTA 6 release date until we're 'relatively' close to launch: 'We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement'
Amazon Nova

Amazon launches AI agent which can take control of a web browser
See more latest
Most Popular
Amazon Nova
Amazon launches AI agent which can take control of a web browser
Shark FlexBreeze HydroGo fan
Remember the Shark fan that spits on you to keep you cool? Now it has a portable sibling for on-the-go misting
An Amazon Luna system and app running
EA games are finally coming to Amazon Luna and I can't wait to play The Sims 4 on my phone
Lucia looks at the backseats of a car
Take-Two won't reveal the GTA 6 release date until we're 'relatively' close to launch: 'We want to maintain the anticipation and the excitement'
Destin Daniel Cretton stands on stage behind a Spider-Man: Brand New Day poster during CinemaCon
CinemaCon 2025 live – all the latest new movie announcements, from 2 Spider-Man movies to Zelda, The Beatles and more coming!
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in Porcelain
Leaked Pixel 10 Pro Fold renders suggest this is one foldable you can skip
Apple Watch Series 10 keyboard.
Missing in action! Apple watchOS 11.4 mysteriously absent from latest software drop
Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home
Spider-Man 4's official title has been revealed – and it has ties to a controversial time in the Marvel hero's 80-year-plus comic book history
Daredevil screaming in Muse&#039;s lair in Daredevil: Born Again episode 6
What is the release date and launch time for Daredevil: Born Again episode 7 on Disney+?
Roborock Qrevo Slim robot vacuum in its dock
'Hey Siri, vacuum my kitchen' is now possible as Apple Home just got support for robot vacuums