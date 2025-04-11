Motorola confirms major Razr flip phone launch – here’s 5 ways it could improve on one of the best phones of 2024

Motorola might not be the first company you think of for foldable phones, but in fact it’s been quietly making some of the best foldable flip phones for quite a while now, and its latest batch is set to arrive imminently.

The company has confirmed as much in a new teaser video, highlighting April 24 as the big day, and between the company’s own teasers and various rumors, we have some idea of what to expect.

Here then, are five ways the Motorola Razr 2025 and the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 – likely to be called the Motorola Razr 60 and the Motorola Razr 60 Ultra outside the US – could improve on the Motorola Razr 2024 series.

1. A new wooden finish

Coming 4/24

One of the more intriguing possibilities we’ve heard about the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 is that it could be available with a woodgrain finish.

Some of Motorola’s teaser videos have shown what looks like a distinctly wooden option, and we’ve had a clear look at this possible model in a leaked GIF from Evan Blass – who has a great track record for phone leaks.

Whether a wooden appearance is an improvement or not is debatable but it’s certainly unusual, and some people are sure to love it. Those who don’t will almost certainly have other finishes they can choose instead.

Indeed, leaks suggest there will also be green and red options for the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, while the standard Motorola Razr 2025 might come in Pantone Gibraltar (blue), Pantone Lightest Sky (silver), and Spring Bud (green) shades.

2. A bigger battery

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Both the Motorola Razr 2025 and the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 are reportedly going to have 4,500mAh batteries. This is according to leaker @ZionsAnvin in the case of the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, and XpertPick in the case of the Motorola Razr 2025.

In both cases, that would be bigger than the batteries in the current models, with the Motorola Razr 2024 having a 4,200mAh battery and the Motorola Razr Plus 2024 having just a 4,000mAh one.

Bigger is basically always better when it comes to batteries, but it’s especially nice to see here, as the current models have quite small batteries, so they could do with an endurance upgrade.

3. Faster charging

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

As well as having a bigger battery, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 could also charge faster than its predecessor, with a leak suggesting it supports 68W wired charging. That’s up from 45W on the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, so not only might the new model have better battery life, but you possibly won’t have to leave it plugged in for as long once it runs down.

Sadly, there’s no suggestion that the standard Motorola Razr 2025 will get a similar upgrade, with leaks so far pointing to this once again having 30W wired charging.

Both phones will probably also support wireless charging given that their predecessors do, but we haven’t heard any indication that this will be any faster than the 15W offered on the current models.

4. Wet touch functionality

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

One interesting thing we’ve heard about the Motorola Razr 2025 (from the same XpertPicks report mentioned above) is that it could have wet touch functionality.

That would mean you’d still be able to operate the phone when your hands or the screen were wet. Without this, phone screens tend to become less responsive or register false touches when they’re wet.

There’s no mention of this for the Motorola Razr Plus 2025, but we’d think if the base model gets this the more premium one probably will as well.

5. A better selfie camera

The Motorola Razr Plus 2024 (Image credit: Philip Berne / Future)

Finally, according to @ZionsAnvin, the Motorola Razr Plus 2025 might have a 50MP front-facing camera. That’s up from 32MP on the Motorola Razr Plus 2024, so it could provide a real boost to selfies and video calls.

However, this might be the only real camera upgrade we get, with the same source saying that its other two cameras will also both be 50MP, which is no change from last year. Other sources suggest the base Motorola Razr 2025 will also have a 50MP main camera like last year, along with a 32MP selfie camera again.

That said, we’re less clear on what specs the Razr 2025's ultra-wide snapper will have, and even if the megapixels stay the same, other aspects – such as the sensor sizes and the lenses – could change.

