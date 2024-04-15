Oura Ring 4: latest news, rumors, and what we want to see

When it comes to the best smart rings currently available, Oura has to be in the conversation: its 3rd-gen model was launched in October 2021, and in our Oura Ring 3 review we praised its sleep monitoring and heart rate tracking, with a design we described as "smooth and comfortable".

As the 4th-gen Oura smart ring looks likely to arrive this year, we're keen to see how it's going to improve on the current model – particularly with the Samsung Galaxy Ring going on sale later this year. While we don't know everything there is to know about the Galaxy Ring yet, it certainly seems like a strong Oura rival.

We haven't heard anything official about the Oura Ring 4 yet, but it shouldn't be too far off now, considering we're now several years on from the Oura Ring 3. Here we'll take you through all the leaks and rumors swirling around the smart ring, together with the new features we want to see – and we'll be updating this guide regularly, so check back often.

The Oura Ring 3 is due a successor (Image credit: Future)

Unlike some consumer gadgets – such as the best smartphones, for example – the Oura smart ring isn't refreshed every year around the same time. However, there is something of a pattern: we had the Oura Ring 1 in 2015, the Oura Ring 2 in 2018, and as we've already said, the Oura Ring 3 launched in 2021.

That suggests the Oura Ring 4 is very much due in 2024, but there hasn't been any official word from Oura that a new model is in development. Speaking to Tom's Guide, Oura CEO Tom Hale would only mention "new features" for the year ahead, not new hardware. And we haven't seen any leaks or rumors around an imminent launch yet either.

As for pricing, the Oura Ring 3 currently starts at $299 / £299 (about AU$460). That matches the pricing of its predecessor, so we're hoping that the next model stays at the same level – though with various market forces to contend with, it might cost slightly more.

Oura Ring 4: leaks and rumors

We haven't seen a huge number of leaks around the Oura Ring 4 yet, but there have been some hints about what to expect: Oura's acquisition of digital identity company Proxy in May 2023, for example, suggests there might be something to do with digital payments in the offing. Might the next Oura Ring offer contactless payments?

That's not certain, but what we do know is that Oura has recently launched a beta software program for those who want to try out new features first (though at the time of writing, it's only available on iOS). It's called Oura Labs, and it shows the company's commitment to getting even more insights out of the data collected by its smart ring.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring has given Oura something else to think about (Image credit: Samsung)

The first feature to be tested in Oura Labs is Symptom Radar, which monitors a variety of biometrics logged by the ring to pre-emptively warn users about potential issues – so if you're starting to show a lot of fatigue, you might be advised to get more rest in, for example. It's a feature that might debut in full with the Oura Ring 4.

Otherwise, the biggest indicator that a new Oura ring is on the way is the expected launch of the Samsung Galaxy Ring in July 2024. We've only seen a prototype so far, but it's going to offer some advanced, AI-assisted sleep insights, and Oura is going to want to keep pace with both the hardware and the software offered by Samsung this year.

Oura Ring 4: what we want to see

The Oura Ring 3 is good... but it could be better (Image credit: Oura)

The years of experience the TechRadar team has had with the Oura Ring 3 mean we've got a pretty good idea of where the device works really well, and what it still needs to improve on. If anyone from Oura is reading, here are the improvements we'd like to see from the next generation of the smart ring.

1. Easier fitting

Getting the right Oura ring for you isn't the most straightforward process, because you first need to try on a selection of plastic mock-ups, to find the right size for your fingers. The good news is, Oura knows it's a bit tedious, and says that it's "always looking for ways" to improve the process – may we suggest an augmented reality smartphone app?

2. Greater accuracy

We didn't have many complaints in our Oura Ring 3 review, but the device did occasionally have an issue in terms of correctly identifying workouts – with cooking or hair brushing sometimes counting towards our daily goals. With more data pouring into Oura's algorithms every day, hopefully this can be improved upon with the Oura Ring 4.

3. More stats

The Oura Ring 3 excels in terms of collecting stats relating to heart rate and sleep quality, but if you're someone who already relies on one of the best running watches, the tracking in this regard isn't quite up to par. That's due in part to the limitations of the smart ring as a device, but we're hoping the Oura engineers can make some improvements in this area.

4. Refined design

There's no doubt a smart ring is less obtrusive and more comfortable than a smartwatch or even a fitness tracker – especially when it comes to wearing a device in bed – but as rings go, the Oura Ring 3 is a little on the chunky side. We're hoping for a lighter and thinner model next time, and perhaps made out of a more durable material too.

5. Cheaper subscriptions

We understand that Oura needs to turn a profit, but we also know users are overwhelmed with digital subscriptions for their software and their hardware – and to get at the most advanced insights offered by the Oura Ring 3, you need to pay $5.99 a month in the US. It's not a huge amount on its own, but it all adds up.

Outside the US, it's $6.99 a month, about £5.50 or AU$10.75. If Oura could shave a little off the monthly cost, we'd appreciate it, or perhaps it could offer one or two months free, if you sign up for the year. To be fair, the Oura Ring 3 came with six months of premium membership free, and we're hoping it's the same with the Oura Ring 4.