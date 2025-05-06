Your Oura Ring just got a major upgrade that gives it 3 handy new diet features

Oura Ring can now track metabolic health

A new Meals feature can track nutritional content and give insight into meal timings

A new Glucose feature uses a paired biosensor to measure your glucose levels

Oura has today announced that two of the best smart rings on the market, the Oura Ring 3 and Oura Ring 4, now feature support for metabolic health tracking thanks to its new Meals and Glucose features.

Meals, following months of Oura Labs testing, is now available in the Oura app. By simply taking a photo of what's on your plate, Oura can help you understand dishes to analyze key nutritional choices and the balance of your meal, labeling components like protein or carbs as low, moderate, or high.

This information can be turned into feedback and insights to help you make more informed choices about your diet.

Oura Ring gets glucose monitoring integration

Oura has also announced new glucose monitoring integration thanks to a partnership with Dexcom. Now you can track your glucose levels directly in the Oura App when using the Dexcom Stelo Glucose Biosensor, one of the most popular continuous glucose monitors. The sensor provides readings every 15 minutes to help you understand how meals, activities, and your daily habits impact blood sugar levels.

Oura says its approach "encourages you to focus on the bigger picture of your blood sugar levels over time" rather than individual glucose spikes.

The company says the two upgrades will give users a more holistic view of how their dietary choices impact their overall health.

Both features are rolling out now to users of the Oura Ring 3 and Oura Ring 4 members in the United States. It follows the Apple Watch, which also debuted Dexcom integration last year.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors