Your Oura Ring will be able to show you glucose readings in 2025 – thanks to Dexcom integration

In 2025 the Oura Ring will integrate with Dexcom glucose sensors

Dexcom data will sit alongside other health points within the Oura app

Dexcom is investing $75 million into Oura, now valued at over $5 billion

Oura recently introduced its fourth-generation smart ring , but now it’s focusing on a new partnership with another giant in the health-tech space. Dexcom, known for its glucose sensors and broader health tech, is partnering with Oura to integrate its data into the Oura ecosystem .

It’s also a larger investment, with Dexcom putting $75 million into Oura's Series D funding, which values the smart ring company at over $5 billion. Not chump change by any means, but the really good news here is that Dexcom glucose readings will eventually live alongside Oura’s various data points, like Readiness, Stress and Resilience, and can help to provide a better picture of your overall health.

That connection will be accomplished through what Oura dubs ‘integrations’ – data from Dexcom’s glucose biosensors and apps flowing back and forth with the Oura app and the Oura Ring. It’s vice versa, but tracked glucose levels can be read and understood alongside metabolic health findings.



In a press release announcing the partnership, Oura says the first integrations will launch in the first half of 2025.

(Image credit: Oura)

Tom Hale, Oura’s CEO, said in the release, “This partnership with Dexcom will enable us to empower our members to make informed decisions and adjust behaviors to positively impact their biometrics and long-term health. Working together, ŌURA and Dexcom will help members decide what and when to eat by surfacing correlations between activities like sleep and exercise and members’ glucose levels.” Hinting that true to form for Oura, any and all data will be contextualized and likely feed into the various scores that the Oura app and broader ecosystem provide.

Suffice it to say, though, that assuming you have a Dexcom sensor for glucose monitoring, the Oura app will now be able to ingest that data for easy viewing and also show it in line with other factors contributing to your overall health and well-being.

While more information on the integrations from this partnership was not immediately available, there is a good chance Dexcom’s recently launched over-the-counter Stelo sensor for those with type-2 diabetes, prediabetes, and those not at risk, as well as the Dexcom G7 for those with hypoglycemia, type 1 diabetes, and type 2 diabetes, will support working with the Oura app.

This new partnership and Series D investment show that Oura has bigger ambitions and likely enough capital to reach those. With over 2.5 million rings sold since its start and the recently launched Generation 4, the Oura Ring continues to cement itself in the smart ring space and likely stands as one that should be at the top of your list.

You can read our full review of the Oura Ring fourth-generation here and see why it earned four and a half stars.