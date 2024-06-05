The Apple Watch will now connect to a Dexcom glucose monitor in your arm

While Dexcom has long supported the Apple Watch with complications (aka widgets) for a watch face, it's never supported a direct connection from the continuous glucose monitor to the watch itself. Instead, it was syncing with the iPhone to get the latest glucose levels and sending it to the watch.

That changes today for the Dexcom G7 in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland. The G7 continuous glucose monitoring can now directly connect to the Apple Watch to let you see your glucose readings right on your wrist in real time, without delay. So, if you happen to be without your iPhone, you’ll still be able to see and monitor your blood sugar levels.

(Image credit: Dexcom)

In the release for the update, Jake Leach, EVP and COO at Dexom, stated, “Direct to Apple Watch has been one of our most requested features” and further pushes the brand belief “that people with diabetes should be able to view their CGM data where and how they choose."

For folks with a Dexom G7 and Apple Watch, the experience is more useful and timely on the smartwatch alone. Thanks to a dedicated Bluetooth connection from the sensor to the Apple Watch, it works, passing along the readings.

To get this experience on the Apple Watch, you’ll need the latest Dexcom G7 app – specifically version 2.1 – an Apple Watch Series 6 or newer running at least watchOS 10 and an iPhone running iOS 17 or later. You can monitor the glucose readings in real-time and confirm the sensor is connected to the watch. Of course, you can sync readings and overall data with Apple’s Health app and view those on the Apple Watch, iPhone, and iPad.

As of this publication, Dexcom’s G7 is the only continuous glucose monitoring system that connects and synchronizes with multiple devices simultaneously. You can view readings, historical data, and sensor battery levels from the Apple Watch and iPhone – you’re not restricted to viewing on one device or the other.

Dexcom’s Direct to Apple Watch feature for the G7 is now available in the United States, United Kingdom, and Ireland, with more markets being added later in June. Just ensure you’re running the latest version of the app on your iPhone and Apple Watch.

