The Oura Ring’s AI-powered wellness advisor just got a major upgrade, and I can’t wait to use it more

Oura Ring is moving 'Oura Advisor' out of beta

The AI-powered wellness advisor launched in beta in July of 2024

It works alongside the classic Oura tracking experience by letting you ask about data points and get more context

I’ve worn an Oura Ring daily for well over three years at this point, and one of the best parts of the experience that keeps me coming back is excellent, accurate data that’s always contextualized.

Thanks to my sleep score, I know how well I slept the night before, how I’m looking forward to the day ahead, and how I can track my activity throughout the day. It’s quite handy and helps to make the whole health and activity tracking experience a bit more actionable.

That’s why I was so intrigued when Oura announced a beta AI-powered wellness chatbot, Oura Advisor, in July 2024. I’ve used it plenty since it launched in beta, and evidently, many other Oura users have too. It’s now ready for primetime, as the wellness brand is making it a full-fledged feature in the app for paying members.

I’ve used it quite a bit during its beta testing period – the company has dubbed its beta program Oura Labs – and I like how it can complement the regular Oura experience. Do you have a question about your readiness score, or want to provide more context for why you were a little less active? The AI Advisor can tell you.

You can chat with Oura Advisor by typing things out, and it can even make recommendations for activities to help. Though, of course, with any software or AI-powered health feature, it’s not a doctor.

It is designed, however, to be a conversation, controlled at your directive, about your health – combining the data tracked within Oura and the company's scientific models with generative AI.

(Image credit: Oura)

In the full release, Oura’s upping the experience, which makes me more excited to give it even more of a try. For one, rather than just referring to a trend it might have picked up on – more active on a given day – it can also pull up visuals and provide them as answers. Beyond just pulling up a chart, Oura says that Advisor now has ‘Trend Detection,’ allowing it to quickly pull data and access metric baselines or learned detected trends.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oura’s expanding Advisor's memory function promises that beyond remembering something, you expressly tell it, say that you’re recovering from an injury, and it will better weave in information from previous chats into the current one. While echoing a film or a Disney theme park ride, Oura promises it will be a more coherent storyline or conversation.

When you set up Oura Advisor, you will still have three styles to choose from – supportive, mentoring, or goal-oriented – but it’s now dynamic, allowing the generated responses to be more empathetic, joyous, or even determined on the fly. It will be interesting to see how much improvement this offers to the service I tested in beta.

Just like during the Oura Labs testing period, you can set notifications to remind you to interact with Advisor or pull it up on-demand when in the Oura app for iOS or Android. In its full-launch mode, Advisor is available globally in English.

While the feature was in beta under Oura Labs, the company says that 60% of folks who enrolled in Advisor used it several times a week, and 20% used it daily. I’m in the former of that group, but these changes could have me calling on the Advisor for a conversation more.