VMware is suddenly offering a free hypervisor once again

VMware ESXi 8.0 Update 3e brings back the free version of the hypervisor

It was removed in February 2024 when VMware went subscription-only

Broadcom has addressed customers’ concerns

VMware has resumed offering a free hypervisor once more, an announcement quietly included in the release notes for ESXi version 8.0 Update 3e has revealed.

The company had previously offered a popular free version of its hypervisor, but this was discontinued in February 2024 when VMware shifted fully to a subscription-based model, which meant the free version had to go.

However it now appears to be available once more as a free download from the Broadcom Support portal, which requires users to be signed in.

Broadcom offers free VMware hypervisor again

Broadcom hasn’t explained why it reversed its decision, but it could be a strategic decision to attract new customers.

The company got a lot of criticism when it changed its subscription models – CEO Hock Tan acknowledged widespread “unease” shortly after Broadcom’s VP for Cloud Platform addressed “questions and concerns.”

Moreover, VMware’s competitors, like Nutanix and Platform9, offer free community editions of their hypervisors, while open-source alternatives also offer a free option, potentially prompting Broadcom to reconsider its decision.

The company also recently reversed a licensing policy change, reducing the minimum license purchase back from 72 cores to 16 cores, thus making it cheaper for certain customers to access VMware services.

Apart from reintroducing a free version, VMware ESXi 8.0 Update 3e also addresses a number of critical bugs and security vulnerabilities.

Still, the company continues to face sharp criticism from customers, who have been unhappy with the licensing model shift to subscriptions, the product portfolio simplification and reported price increases.

All of this has happened amid the relocation of Broadcom’s headquarters to VMware’s Palo Alto campus, while VMware’s workforce has been reduced by around half from 38,000 to 16,000 under its Broadcom ownership (via Business Insider).

TechRadar Pro has asked Broadcom to share more context behind its decision to reinstate the free hypervisor, but we did not receive an immediate response.