AWS is launching a "meeting simulator" to help train workers for stressful jobs

AWS launches AI meeting simulator to provide practical, life-like experience

Participants can get instant feedback on hor they performed

AWS is also offering a broad range of AI training courses to boost learning

Amazon wants you to thrive in your next office-based job by picking up all the relevant skills you’ll need via new AWS AI-powered training, designed specifically to enhance communication and teamwork skills.

AWS is promising over 200 free AI coursers on the AWS Skill Builder platform, covering everything from beginning to advanced topics, but one new practical learning experience stands out above all others: meeting simulator.

This platform gives participants the chance to take part in AI role-play sessions with realistic personas to practice things like explaining, overcoming objections and improving communication in general.

AWS is training workers for future skills

Described as an “immersive learning experience,” the Meeting Simulator tool consists of AI-powered characters in a fitting office environment.

Users can choose to speak directly with the AI personas or interact through text, before receiving instant feedback on how well they communicated, such as the questions being asked as well as how they handled objections.

The launches come as new World Economic Forum research suggests 40% of core job skills could change by 2030.

Stressing the significance of its training opportunities, Amazon says workers with AI skills in particular could earn around 47% higher salaries.

AWS will be verifying worker skills with microcredentials, which go one step further to prove workers can actually perform a task – not just that they understand it.

“Together, AWS Certifications and microcredentials showcase your complete capabilities – validating both your deep technical knowledge and hands-on skills," the company added.

With so many other companies offering their own upskilling schemes, Amazon’s decision to further this with life-like practical experiences adds a new dimension to training that could help workers who learn by doing.

