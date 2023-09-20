How to watch American Horror Story season 12 online starring Kim Kardashian from anywhere

How to watch American Horror Story: Delicate

American Horror Story: Delicate (season 12) will premiere on FX on Wednesday, September 20th at 10pm ET/PT. If you don't have cable, you can catch episodes on Hulu the following day or access FX through an OTT streaming provider like Sling TV. Use a VPN to watch American Horror Story season 12 from anywhere if you're travelling away from home.

Swipe to scroll horizontally How to watch AHS: Delicate Premiere: Wednesday - September 20th 2023 TV channel: FX Stream: Sling TV (US) | Hulu (US) | Disney+ (UK) | Fox NOW (CA) | Binge (AU) Use ExpressVPN

American Horror Story: Delicate (season 12) preview

The groundbreaking horror anthology is back as American Horror Story returns for its twelfth season, subtitled Delicate. For the first time, AHS is taking inspiration from existing source material, with this season based on author Danielle Valentine’s novel Delicate Condition.

While the plot of the show is being kept firmly under wraps, the novel follows Anna (Emma Roberts, AHS: 1984), a rising star in the film world convinced that malevolent forces are causing her failure to conceive a child, even after numerous rounds of IVF.

While the novel is described as a modern, feminist take on Rosemary’s Baby, it remains to be seen how close franchise creator Ryan Murphy and new showrunner Halley Feiffer (American Crime Story) stick to the novel with AHS being notorious for its horrific and bizarre storylines.

Also joining the cast for season 12 are Cara Delevigne (Carnival Row) as Meg and Kim Kardashian as Siobhan Walsh. While little has been revealed about their characters, promotional images of the pair conjure thoughts of nightmare maternity care.

Zachary Quinto (AHS: NYC) returns to the franchise while Matt Czuchry makes his AHS debut as Dexter Harding. Read on for full details on how to watch American Horror Story: Delicate online from anywhere.

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 online in the US

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 online from outside your country

For those of you who are away from home when AHS: Delicate airs, you’ll be unable to watch the show like you normally would due to annoying regional restrictions. Luckily, there’s an easy solution.

Downloading a VPN will allow you to stream online, no matter where you are. It's a simple bit of software that changes your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV just as if you were at home.

Use a VPN to watch American Horror Story season 12 from anywhere.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 online in Canada

AHS: Delicate is available in Canada at the same time as it is in the US with episodes debuting on FX at 10pm ET/ 7pm PT from Wednesday, September 20th. As long as you’re an FX subscriber, you'll be able to watch live as the episode airs. Canadians can also catch up via FX Now. Bare in mind, you'll need an FX subscription to watch new episodes either live or through the app. Your local provider can give you pricing options if you don’t already have a cable package with FX to watch AHS: Delicate. If you already have an FX package but aren’t at home in Canada right now, you can still catch the latest episodes by downloading a VPN and pointing your location back to Canada.

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 online in the UK

AHS: Delicate will eventually arrive on Disney Plus, but Brits will have to wait a little longer than those across the pond. Season 11 landed around a month after its US debut, but there's no concrete word on when season 12 will arrive. However, to make sure you're prepared for the new season's arrival, you can subscribe with the Disney Plus price starting from for £7.99 a month or £79.99 annually. Want to catch up on seasons 1-11? Disney Plus has the all the episodes for the first 11 seasons available to stream.

How to watch American Horror Story season 12 online in Australia

AHS fans in Australia will be able to watch American Horror Story: Delicate episodes the day after their US premiere on Binge, with the first episode dropping on Thursday, September 21st. Subscription costs from AU$11.99 a month or $119.99 a year.

American Horror Story: Delicate (season 12), episode guide