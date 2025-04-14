OpenAI promises new ChatGPT features this week – all the latest as Sam Altman says ‘we've got a lot of good stuff for you’
Could we see the next ChatGPT model?
Another week, another OpenAI announcement. Just last week the company announced ChatGPT would get a major memory upgrade, and now CEO, Sam Altman, is hinting at more upgrades coming this week.
On X (formerly Twitter), Altman wrote last night, "We've got a lot of good stuff for you this coming week! Kicking it off tomorrow."
Well, tomorrow has arrived, and we're very excited to see what the world's leading AI company has up its sleeve.
We're not sure when to expect the first announcement, but we'll be live blogging throughout the next week as OpenAI showcases what it's been working on. Could we finally see the next major ChatGPT AI model?
When will we get an announcement today?
There's no information on when to expect OpenAI's announcement today, but based off of previous announcements we should get something around 6 PM BST / 1 PM ET / 11 AM PT.
Your guess is as good as mine on whether we'll get daily announcements this week like the 12 days of OpenAI announcements in December.
We'll be running this live blog over the next few days so as soon as Altman and Co makes an announcement you'll get it here. Stay tuned!
Speaking of the pet-to-human trend, I tried it earlier, and I was horrified by the results.
If you've not been on social media over the weekend, you may have missed thousands of people sharing images of what their dogs or cats would like as humans.
This morning I decided to give it a go, and then I went even further and converted an image of myself into a dog. Let's just say this is one of my least favorite AI trends of 2025 so far, and I don't want to think about my French Bulldog as a human ever again!
ChatGPT was the most downloaded app in the world for March, surpassing Instagram and TikTok to take the crown.
That's an impressive feet for OpenAI's chatbot which has become the go-to AI offering for most people. The recently released native 4o image generation has definitely helped increase the user count, as I've started to see more and more of my friends and family jump on the latest trends.
Whether that's creating a Studio Ghibli-esque image, an action figure of yourself, or turning your pet into a human, ChatGPT is thriving thanks to its image generation tools.
One of the announcements I expect to see this week is ChatGPT 4.1, the successor to 4o. Just last week, a report from The Verge said the new AI model was imminent, and considering Altman's tweet, it very well could arrive today.
GPT-4.1 will be the successor to 4o, and while we're not sure what it will be called, it could set a new standard for general use AI models as OpenAI's competitors like Google Gemini and DeepSeek continue to catch up, and sometimes surpass ChatGPT.
Let's get started by looking at what Sam Altman said on X yesterday. The OpenAI CEO hinted at a big week for the company, and it's all "kicking off" today!
we've got a lot of good stuff for you this coming week!kicking it off tomorrow.April 13, 2025
Good afternoon everyone, TechRadar's Senior AI Writer, John-Anthony Disotto, here to take you through the next few hours in the lead up to OpenAI's first announcement of the week.
Will we see something exciting today? Time will tell.