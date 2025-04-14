OpenAI promises new ChatGPT features this week – all the latest as Sam Altman says ‘we've got a lot of good stuff for you’

Another week, another OpenAI announcement. Just last week the company announced ChatGPT would get a major memory upgrade, and now CEO, Sam Altman, is hinting at more upgrades coming this week.

On X (formerly Twitter), Altman wrote last night, "We've got a lot of good stuff for you this coming week! Kicking it off tomorrow."

Well, tomorrow has arrived, and we're very excited to see what the world's leading AI company has up its sleeve.

We're not sure when to expect the first announcement, but we'll be live blogging throughout the next week as OpenAI showcases what it's been working on. Could we finally see the next major ChatGPT AI model?