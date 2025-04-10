OpenAI just upgraded memory for ChatGPT – all the latest as Sam Altman says it’s about ‘how AI will integrate in our lives’

OpenAI’s certainly been on a roll with feature after feature and even new models – and if you thought the AI giant was going to take a break after it’s new image generation tech, you’re in for a surprise.

Sam Altman, OpenAI’s CEO, has taken to X (formerly Twitter) to tease that a new feature is coming. The post reads: “a few times a year I wake up early and can't fall back asleep because we are launching a new feature I've been so excited about for so long. Today is one of those days!”

It's certainly building up the hype and leading us to wonder what might be on the horizon. OpenAI typically launches mid-morning Pacific Time, which translates to early afternoon Eastern Time – so TechRadar is here to break down and unpack whatever Altman and the team are planning to show off today.

Considering he said "new feature" though let's quickly note that we'd be very surprised if it's new model or an upgrade to o3 or o4. Altman even followed up saying just that, but noting it's a critical one that will impact "how AI will integrate in our lives."