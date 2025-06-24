Bank says people can get almost 14 hours of free time every week, thanks to AI - but, of course, you need to be rich
Lloyds Bank shows free time is for the wealthy elite
- AI tools are reshaping how we live, from morning chores to late-night admin
- Time isn’t just money anymore - it’s a function of how much tech you can manage
- AI promises more free time, but the wealth gap decides who gets to enjoy it
As AI continues to reshape how we work and live, the promise of regaining time is attracting growing interest.
New research from Lloyds Bank has claimed emerging technologies could help people reclaim up to 110 minutes of free time per day.
A focus on automating daily routines, such as chores, shopping, and travel, could help free up time, but the benefits appear skewed toward high earners. AI tools, including AI assistants, autonomous drones, and driverless vehicles, are framed as part of this shift toward a more efficient daily life, but these are not cheap.
AI tools free up time, but at a cost
The bank found in the UK, 86% of adults say having more time is important, rising to 99% among those earning over £100,000.
While 60% of the wider population is open to using new technologies to save time, this jumps sharply among affluent individuals, with nearly all saying they are willing to adopt such tools.
“We know life is hectic, with work, family, and personal commitments all vying for attention,” said Adam Rainey, Director of Mass Affluent at Lloyds.
“But our research shows people are becoming more comfortable with using technology to handle daily tasks.”
The most time-consuming responsibilities, according to the study, are cleaning, cooking, and managing finances.
Almost half (47%) of respondents identified household chores as their primary time drain, while 31% pointed to financial admin.
AI is being promoted as the solution through smart home devices or personal AI agents. These tools promise to handle repetitive work.
Yet many of the best AI tools come with steep costs or require a level of digital skill that remains out of reach for some.
Banking apps continue to lead among accessible time-saving tech, with 48% of adults relying on them. However, the gap widens when it comes to advanced tools; 49% of high earners are now using AI assistants, and 92% agree that wealth enables more free time.
It’s a compelling idea that could integrate everyone, but also one that raises the question - who has the means to work smarter?
As with the story of the Mexican fisherman, it’s worth asking whether we’re overengineering the pursuit of a simpler life some may already have, just without the premium subscription.
