Salesforce gives AI agents the power to be proactive and autonomous like never before

Salesforce upgrades AI agent platform to Agentforce 2dx

Proactive, automated bots could address the ongoing skills shortage

A new marketplace for pre-made templates is also launching

Salesforce has announced a significant upgrade which enables its AI agents to operate autonomously, moving beyond reactive chat-based interactions to increasingly powerful and proactive bots.

The company’s announcement centers around the next generation of Agentforce – Agentforce 2dx, which provides improvements to efficiency, agility and scale, as well as integrating with existing data systems, business logic and user interfaces.

“Companies today have more work than workers, and Agentforce is stepping in to fill the gap," noted Adam Evans, EVP and GM of Salesforce’s AI Platform.

“Unlike traditional AI chatbots, which require manual prompts or rigid programming, agentic AI dynamically responds to live data and evolving business needs.”

To coincide with the launch of its improve agentic AI, Salesforce has also made AgentExchange available – an online marketplace for companies to share ready-to-use templates and actions.

From launch, AgentExchange will include more than 200 partners with “hundreds” of ready-made security-reviewed actions.

The timing of this announcement can’t be overlooked, with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff recently revealing his vision for AI agents – the leader believes that all future CEOs will need to manage both human workers and AI agents simultaneously.

AI agents have become a popular focus for technology firms in recent months, with the last few days alone seeing major announcements from Microsoft and AWS.

Fresh from the launch of its latest sales-focused agents, the former recently released research showing almost three quarters (72%) of leaders expected AI agents to be fully integrated across their operations soon, with 21% anticipating this to be within the next 12 months, and 39% within two years.

The latter has reportedly kicked off plans for a new division solely focused on AI agents, believed to be led by AWS AI and Data VP Swami Sivasubramanian, reporting directly to the cloud computing giant’s CEO, Matt Garman.