Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in

News
By
published

Microsoft UK CEO says “heritage alone isn’t enough” in driving AI future

Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
(Image credit: Future / Mike Moore)
  • Microsoft UK CEO says AI can bring "sweeping changes"
  • Possible half a trillion pound opportunity for AI and cloud UK economy over the next decade
  • Microsoft set to celebrate 43 years in the UK in 2025

The new CEO of Microsoft UK has hailed the possible impact that AI can have on the nation’s organizations in a potentially challenging future business landscape.

Speaking at the company’s Microsoft AI Tour London event, Darren Hardman outlined how, “from lifesaving healthcare innovations to sustainable technologies that focus on enhancing social, economic and environmental impacts, AI is leading the way.”

“For the UK as a whole, AI has the power to recast the nation's growth ambitions and ensure our position as a global player in launching new AI businesses, but also cementing our position in the industries, in which we're strong,” he declared.

AI revolution

“Like the industrial revolution of the 19th century, our 21st century AI revolution represents the opportunity to bring sweeping changes to the global economy,” Hardman went on to say.

"For businesses, it's about innovating faster, optimizing processes, and having greater control about how we work, cutting the digital drudgery, removing the mundane, and doing more of the work that we love,” he added, "supercharging efficiency, enhancing services, and unlocking better outcomes for citizens.”

Hardman’s speech was accompanied by new Microsoft research which found, perhaps unsurprisingly, that business leaders are enthusiastic about the potential AI offers, with many keen to roll out technology such as AI agents.

Microsoft’s study found almost three quarters (72%) of leaders expected AI agents to be fully integrated across their operations soon, with 21% anticipating this to be within the next 12 months, and 39% within two years.

However the report also warned of a growing “AI Divide” between those business planning to embrace AI and those lacking investment or buy-in, with more than half (54%) of business leaders admitting their organization lacks any formal AI strategy, and worryingly, fewer than half (45%) say their firms properly understand the AI skills their workforce needs to be successful today.

Hardman struck an optimistic tone, declaring there is a half a trillion pound opportunity for AI and cloud UK economy over the next decade.

“There is a clear and urgent demand for AI in its many forms from developers to decision-makers across government, education and business,” he stated. “But more than that, economic growth depends on it.”

You might also like

TOPICS
Mike Moore
Mike Moore
Deputy Editor, TechRadar Pro

Mike Moore is Deputy Editor at TechRadar Pro. He has worked as a B2B and B2C tech journalist for nearly a decade, including at one of the UK's leading national newspapers and fellow Future title ITProPortal, and when he's not keeping track of all the latest enterprise and workplace trends, can most likely be found watching, following or taking part in some kind of sport.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
A business woman looking at AI on a transparent screen
Businesses are facing an "AI Divide" - which could be the difference between success and failure
Artificial intelligence India
UK businesses are paving the way for AI adoption
UK government reveals masterplan to "unleash AI" and make it a world leader
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella AI Tour London
Satya Nadella says AI is yet to have its Excel moment
Two people high fiving in a business meeting.
CEOs increasingly admitting AI could be the key to business success
Microsoft
Microsoft reveals surprise plan to spend $80bn on AI data centers
Latest in Pro
Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in
AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV during our review
I reviewed the AOC Graphic Pro U32U3CV and it's a staggeringly pro-grade monitor for the price
An AI face in profile against a digital background.
Navigating transparency, bias, and the human imperative in the age of democratized AI
CorelDraw Go homepage showing design examples
Adobe arch-rival unveils online graphic design tool for beginners - and yes, it has a subscription
Microsoft
Microsoft hits back against UK competition lawsuits, slams AWS and Google once again
A laptop with a red screen with a white skull on it with the message: &quot;RANSOMWARE. All your files are encrypted.&quot;
Major ransomware attack sees Tata Technologies hit - 1.4TB dataset with over 730,000 files allegedly stolen
Latest in News
Microsoft UK CEO Darren Hardman AI Tour London 2025
Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in
Philips Hue lights being dimmed
Got Philips Hue lights? A free app update delivers these 3 improvements
iPad Air M3
The new iPad Air M3 is good value – but I’d still buy this iPad Pro model instead
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung shows off a creaseless folding phone display – and it improves on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design in 3 key ways
A piece of paper with the words &#039;an HBO Original film&#039; on it next to a pile of snow
Jesse Armstrong’s next HBO Original sounds like another Succession-style satire starring Steve Carrell and Jason Schwartzman
The Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Silver
A future Samsung Galaxy Ring could have a feature to stop you burning yourself on your morning coffee
More about pro
Business software

Microsoft unveils even more AI agents - this time to help you clinch that big sale
Microsoft

Microsoft hits back against UK competition lawsuits, slams AWS and Google once again
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6

Samsung shows off a creaseless folding phone display – and it improves on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design in 3 key ways
See more latest
Most Popular
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
Samsung shows off a creaseless folding phone display – and it improves on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 design in 3 key ways
Business software
Microsoft unveils even more AI agents - this time to help you clinch that big sale
Philips Hue lights being dimmed
Got Philips Hue lights? A free app update delivers these 3 improvements
iPad Air M3
The new iPad Air M3 is good value – but I’d still buy this iPad Pro model instead
A piece of paper with the words &#039;an HBO Original film&#039; on it next to a pile of snow
Jesse Armstrong’s next HBO Original sounds like another Succession-style satire starring Steve Carrell and Jason Schwartzman
A collage image of Foggy Nelson sitting at a table and a close-up of Muse in Daredevil: Born Again
Daredevil: Born Again viewers have two wild fan theories about Foggy Nelson and Muse after the Marvel TV show's debut, but I think there's only one that might be right
The Samsung Galaxy Ring in Titanium Silver
A future Samsung Galaxy Ring could have a feature to stop you burning yourself on your morning coffee
Microsoft
Microsoft hits back against UK competition lawsuits, slams AWS and Google once again
Android Auto
Android Auto is about to get a big Gemini upgrade – and there's good news and bad news
The maps feature of the Strava app open on an iPhone 15 Pro
Strava does a u-turn as users are allowed to post external links again