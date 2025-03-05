Microsoft - UK can help drive the global AI future, but only with the proper buy-in

Microsoft UK CEO says AI can bring "sweeping changes"

Possible half a trillion pound opportunity for AI and cloud UK economy over the next decade

Microsoft set to celebrate 43 years in the UK in 2025

The new CEO of Microsoft UK has hailed the possible impact that AI can have on the nation’s organizations in a potentially challenging future business landscape.

Speaking at the company’s Microsoft AI Tour London event, Darren Hardman outlined how, “from lifesaving healthcare innovations to sustainable technologies that focus on enhancing social, economic and environmental impacts, AI is leading the way.”

“For the UK as a whole, AI has the power to recast the nation's growth ambitions and ensure our position as a global player in launching new AI businesses, but also cementing our position in the industries, in which we're strong,” he declared.

AI revolution

“Like the industrial revolution of the 19th century, our 21st century AI revolution represents the opportunity to bring sweeping changes to the global economy,” Hardman went on to say.

"For businesses, it's about innovating faster, optimizing processes, and having greater control about how we work, cutting the digital drudgery, removing the mundane, and doing more of the work that we love,” he added, "supercharging efficiency, enhancing services, and unlocking better outcomes for citizens.”

Hardman’s speech was accompanied by new Microsoft research which found, perhaps unsurprisingly, that business leaders are enthusiastic about the potential AI offers, with many keen to roll out technology such as AI agents.

Microsoft’s study found almost three quarters (72%) of leaders expected AI agents to be fully integrated across their operations soon, with 21% anticipating this to be within the next 12 months, and 39% within two years.

However the report also warned of a growing “AI Divide” between those business planning to embrace AI and those lacking investment or buy-in, with more than half (54%) of business leaders admitting their organization lacks any formal AI strategy, and worryingly, fewer than half (45%) say their firms properly understand the AI skills their workforce needs to be successful today.

Hardman struck an optimistic tone, declaring there is a half a trillion pound opportunity for AI and cloud UK economy over the next decade.

“There is a clear and urgent demand for AI in its many forms from developers to decision-makers across government, education and business,” he stated. “But more than that, economic growth depends on it.”