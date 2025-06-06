Anthropic is building new Claude AI models specifically for US national security designed to handle classified information

Anthropic has developed several US national security-oriented models

They can handle classified material and "refuse less"

Many AI developers are seeking US government contracts

Anthropic has unveiled a series of AI models designed specifically for use by US government entities.

The models, named “Claude Gov”, are designed to assist the US government in strategic planning, operational support, and intelligence analysis.

The models are specifically trained to handle classified information and the context of intelligence and defense, and have also been modified to “refuse less” when handling classified data.

Automating and assisting US government

“[These] models are already deployed by agencies at the highest level of U.S. national security, and access to these models is limited to those who operate in such classified environments. [They] underwent the same rigorous safety testing as all of our Claude models,” Anthropic said in its announcement.

It’s not just Anthropic which has started pitching models to the US government. OpenAI and Meta have both recently revealed their willingness to provide AI models for US government use.

Anthropic and Cohere have also separately collaborated with Palantir to develop AI models for government use. Palantir itself is also seeking government contracts, and the development of “ImmigrationOS” for the US Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE).

The new Claude Gov models have enhanced capabilities over other enterprise models developed by Anthropic, including “enhanced proficiency” in languages critical to US national security, and a better understanding of cybersecurity lingo.

The White House recently pushed two ‘America First’ AI directives which aim to trade safeguards in return for faster modernization and greater department efficiency.

