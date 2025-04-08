New White House directive lifts AI safeguards in the name of modernization

Trump administration wants quicker and better AI

  • White House updates its AI directives for quicker modernization
  • Federal agencies are set to adopt AI in various capacities
  • The naming of Chief AI Officers is still required

The White House has released two updated ‘America First’ AI directives to modernize the federal government, at the risk of removing some of the safeguards put in place to protect citizens and businesses.

The changes form part of President Trump’s push to maintain US global dominance within artificial intelligence and reverse some safeguards left over from the Biden era.

On the whole, the goal appears to be to maximize efficiency and remove unnecessary steps so that the US can continue to develop the technology and its implementation at a rapid rate, preventing it from being left behind.

Trump wants US to remain an AI leader

Keen to demonstrate action as well as intent, Lynne Parker, Principal Deputy Director of the White House OSTP, said: “This administration is focused on encouraging and promoting American AI innovation and global leadership, which starts with utilizing these emerging technologies within the Federal Government.”

Parker added that the new policies would provide “much-needed guidance” while “removing unnecessary bureaucratic restrictions.”

Artificial intelligence isn’t just a tool that can be plugged into knowledge workers’ computers for some productivity enhancements, though.

The Department of Justice is using the tech to better understand drug trafficking, while the Department of Veterans Affairs has been using AI for lung cancer identification and analysis.

Like Biden’s previous executive order, the Trump administration is calling on agencies to name Chief AI Officers to take responsibility and guide their teams with more structure.

Despite the desire for rapid growth, the memorandum continues to stress the importance of ongoing safety: “Through this memorandum, agencies are directed to provide improved services to the public, while maintaining strong safeguards for civil rights, civil liberties and privacy.”

