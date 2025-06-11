Trump administration AI plans apparently leaked on GitHub

Researchers were able to access a now removed GitHub site plan

The site showed plans for an AI website for the US Government

It will also apparently contain a chatbot and implementation tools

An apparently leaked GitHub page has revealed the Trump administration is working on a website called ai.gov, set to launch on July 4 with the aim of trying to, “accelerate government innovation with AI”

The site was uncovered by 404Media researchers after an early version of the website was posted on GitHub by the General Services Administration (GSA), The Register reports.

Now taken down, the page was aimed at serving as a hub for government agencies to enable AI integration into their processes.

Tech spending

The GSA department responsible for the website looks to be the Technology Transformation Service (TTS).

Headed up by Thomas Shedd, a close associate of Elon Musk, the TTS will seemingly launch the AI website with three key components; a chatbot, an “all-in-one” API that enables connections between existing systems and AI models from Anthropic, Google, or OpenAI, and ‘CONSOLE’ - a "groundbreaking tool to analyze agency-wide implementation," according to the page.

The initial staging site suggests that the ai.gov site will serve AI models through Amazon Bedrock, and most of the models listed in the API documentation on the GitHub page are FedRAMP certified for government usage, the researchers confirmed.

However, they note that one model identified and listed from AI firm Cohere is not FedRamp certified.

The fact the US government is planning to leverage AI or increase its connections with AI companies probably won’t come as much of a surprise to anyone - with the Trump administration pushing hard for widespread government adoption.

Earlier in 2025 it was announced that the IRS could use AI to replace fired workers following mass layoffs at the hands of Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

Other departments like the SEC and VA are reportedly bracing for ‘restructuring’ as the department investigated whether AI can be used to replace human workers across a range of government departments.