The next AI shift: what DeepSeek means for insurance

The AI landscape is shifting—fast. With DeepSeek delivering ChatGPT-level performance at a fraction of the cost, we’re witnessing the next evolution of AI: one that makes advanced models more affordable, accessible, and industry-specific.

We’ve seen these technology shifts before:

Mainframes evolved into PCs

On-prem solutions gave way to the Cloud

Custom chips were overtaken by GPUs

Expensive, general-purpose AI is transitioning to more affordable, specialized solutions

Each transition unlocks waves of innovation at the application level. Now, AI is following the same trajectory, and insurance will benefit immensely.

The future isn’t about building massive, expensive foundation models—it’s about developing AI tools that solve real, industry-specific problems.

Stan Smith Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO of Gradient AI.

From General-Purpose AI to Industry-Specific Intelligence

The real impact of AI isn’t in the foundation models themselves—it’s in how businesses apply them. Large language models (LLMs) like GPT-4 are powerful, but they weren’t designed for nuanced, industry-specific tasks. That’s why the next wave of AI innovation will focus on specialized, smaller models that are trained on deep, proprietary data sets rather than general internet knowledge.

In insurance, this means AI that understands policy language, risk factors, and claims trends at a granular level. Instead of generic AI tools that require extensive customization, insurers can now adopt purpose-built AI solutions that deliver more accurate risk assessments, streamline underwriting, and optimize claims processing.

The emergence of DeepSeek highlights this shift. Its ability to deliver OpenAI-level performance at a fraction of the cost is a glimpse into the near future—where AI models are cheaper and more efficient, accelerating the development of vertical AI solutions.

Why the Next AI Unicorns Won’t Be Building Foundation Models

For years, AI has been dominated by companies building massive, foundational models—requiring billions of parameters and millions of dollars to train. But history tells us that when core infrastructure costs drop, application-level innovation takes off.

For example, AWS made cloud computing infrastructure widely available, leading to an explosion of SaaS startups. We’re now seeing the same shift with AI: the real breakthroughs won’t come from those training massive models, but from those applying AI in novel, industry-specific ways.

For insurers, this shift is a game-changer. Instead of investing in generic AI tools that require extensive customization, they can now access affordable, purpose-built AI designed specifically for underwriting, claims processing, and risk management. The next AI unicorns won’t be competing with OpenAI or DeepSeek to build foundation models—they’ll be the companies applying these models to solve real-world problems in insurance and beyond.

The Business Case for Specialized AI in Insurance

With AI becoming more cost-effective, insurers have a unique opportunity to embrace vertical AI solutions that provide immediate, tangible benefits.

For example, AI models tailored for insurance can analyze massive amounts of historical claims data to refine risk assessment and pricing strategies. Traditional AI requires insurers to build custom solutions from scratch—often leading to long, expensive development cycles. With specialized AI, insurers can quickly deploy models that understand their business from day one.

In addition, these industry specific models lead to:

Better Accuracy – AI trained on insurance-specific data provides deeper insights, improving underwriting and claims assessment.

Faster Implementation & ROI – Specialized AI solutions require less customization and can be deployed faster, delivering value more quickly.

Enhanced Decision-Making – AI trained on insurance-specific data can process complex data more effectively, leading to smarter risk management.

Cost Efficiency – As AI infrastructure becomes more accessible, insurers can invest in tailored solutions without the high costs of general AI platforms.

This shift also levels the playing field. Previously, only large insurers with deep pockets could afford AI-driven insights. Now, smaller insurers can harness the power of AI without massive infrastructure investments, making them more competitive in the market.

Looking Ahead: AI’s Role in Shaping the Future of Insurance

DeepSeek marks the shift of the next wave of AI—a wave that prioritizes affordability, accessibility, and industry-specific applications. History shows us that technological advancements not only make better tools, but they also change how industries operate. Just as cloud computing enabled the SaaS revolution, affordable AI models will empower insurers to make smarter decisions, reduce risk, and operate more efficiently.

The bottom line? The next AI revolution won’t be led by massive, generalized models. It will be driven by specialized AI applications that solve real problems in insurance and beyond. The companies that embrace this shift early will be the ones leading the industry into the future.

Final Thoughts

For insurers, this is an opportunity to rethink their approach to AI. Instead of viewing AI as an expensive, broad tool that requires extensive customization, they should be asking: What problems do we need AI to solve?

The answer isn’t a massive, general-purpose model—it’s an AI solution purpose-built for their industry.

DeepSeek has shown that the economics of AI are changing. The question isn’t whether AI will reshape insurance—it’s how quickly insurers will adapt to this new reality.

