Slack is now getting major discounts for US government agencies

Slack is the latest software suite to get a huge US government discount

Slack Enterprise Grid will cost 90% less, 70% less for AI add-on

Adobe, Google and Microsoft have also offered discounts

Trump's effort to centralize US government IT spending and to cut costs, driven by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), seems to be working, because Slack is just the latest in a growing list of companies looking to win government contracts by offering hefty discounts.

Salesforce confirmed it would offer Slack Enterprise Grid to US federal agencies at a significant 90% discount, with Slack AI for Enterprise also on the cards for government customers at a near-70% discount.

The US General Services Administration (GSA) confirmed that the deal would be honored until November 30, 2025.

Slack to offer 90% discounts to US federal agencies

"Under OneGov, Salesforce is the latest company to provide price improvements and more are expected this year," the GSA noted.

GSA Federal Acquisition Service Commissioner Josh Gruenbaum explained: "The private sector is experiencing first hand through the OneGov initiative that President Trump’s GSA is committed to being a good partner as we work together to deliver the best tools for the government at the best value for taxpayers."

The government was previously eligible for significant discounts across multiple agencies, however by centralizing software acquisition, the US now has even more purchasing power, unlocking some serious discounts.

"This unified model reflects GSA’s central role in procurement, maximizing cost savings, reducing redundancy, and streamlining IT acquisition with consistent pricing and terms across the federal government," the GSA added.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Part of a wider push under President Trump's March executive order to consolidate procurement, Salesforce-owned Slack is just one of a number of software deals being presented to the US government. Adobe, Google and Microsoft have also offered healthy savings to Trump's government.

Apart from saving costs for the American taxpayer, the broader effort also plays into the US's technological transformation, in the hope that proper and effective tools could vastly improve efficiency, streamlining operations and removing operational inefficiencies.

"Paired with Salesforce’s robust ecosystem, data processes and AI agents, Slack enables government agencies to enhance productivity and deliver citizen-focused outcomes with precision and speed," Salesforce Public Sector President Dave Rey added.