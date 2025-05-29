Own DJI's best beginner drone for only $249 in the latest Amazon sale

Getting into drone flying might seem scary and expensive, but it really doesn't have to be. Now that the beginner-friendly DJI Mini 4K has dropped in price at Amazon to $249 (was $299), there's little reason not to don that pilot's hat.

Having tested drones from DJI, Ryze, Autel, and others, we can safely say that the Mini 4K is hands down the best budget option. It's also a fantastic first drone, as it has a range of features designed for beginners trying out the tech for the first time. And that's all at a fraction of the cost of a more advanced option.

If you'd like collision avoidance and more impressive image quality, then you'll need to spend more. But maybe for you, that's once you've mastered the basics with this affordable DJI Mini 4K.

Today's best DJI Mini 4K deal

DJI Mini 4K: was $299 now $249 at Amazon As far as beginner drones go, it doesn't get much better than the Mini 4K. Boasting an outstanding 4K UHD resolution and a 31-minute maximum flight time, you'll have plenty of battery power to capture the shots you're after. The $249 price tag is the lowest it has ever been, so it's a good way to try the tech for yourself without paying the hefty premium demanded by other high-end drones.

An impressive 4.5 out of five stars was what we gave this drone in our extensive DJI Mini 4K review – and that wasn't just because of the budget-friendly price. We loved the 4K resolution capabilities, video support with 2x digital zoom, and an impressive 100Mbps bitrate that will keep your data transferring without interruption.

As far as beginner drones are concerned, there's nothing better for the price. The inclusion of dynamic movements such as Helix, Circle and Boomerang will also help you capture shots like a pro. Several DJI Fly app tutorials will get you off the ground in no time at all, too.

If you'd like to do some more research, then we've picked out all the best drones with categories to suit different budgets and desired features. We also have the best DJI drones buying guide if you know you want to stick with the industry-leading drone designer.