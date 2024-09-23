Leaked DJI Mavic 4 image hints at a key camera upgrade for the next flagship drone

The DJI Mavic 3 is undeniably a great drone, but it's also three years old at this point, and a newly leaked image supposedly showing off the DJI Mavic 4 suggests that a newer model is on the way in the not-too-distant future.

This leak comes from @Quadro_News on X (via Notebookcheck), a tipster with a solid track record for DJI leaks. The picture shows what seems to be a redesigned camera housing for the Mavic 4, right next to a DJI Mavic 3 Pro.

We can't tell too much from the image, but @OsitaLV on X has spotted what looks like 90-degree pitch capabilities for the camera – potentially giving users even more flexibility when it comes to capturing the perfect footage. There are potentially sensor upgrades here too, it looks like.

What we don't get are any indications of camera specs. For reference, the Pro version of the DJI Mavic 3 that's also visible in this shot offers a main Four Thirds 20MP Hasselblad camera, plus two telephoto cameras.

👉Brother, Mavic 4! We haven't forgotten about you. Notice how it folds up. There's a difference#dji #djimavic4 pic.twitter.com/oTKoGGkHzNSeptember 21, 2024

The next question is when are we going to see the DJI Mavic 4 break cover? The company has already launched the compact DJI Neo this year, as well as the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro GoPro rival, and the signs are that the DJI Mavic 4 will launch in 2024 too.

That would make it a very busy few months for DJI, but perhaps with the shadow of a US ban on DJI looming, the company feels it needs to push out as much hardware as it can before any kind of restrictions are put in place.

The only real DJI Mavic 4 leak of note that's come our way previous to this one also involved a picture of the camera setup, though we're still mostly in the dark when it comes to the sort of specifications and capabilities of these cameras.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile, we've seen several leaks around the DJI Air 3S mid-range drone, pointing towards big camera upgrades and showing off the drone in flight. This is another model that might make an appearance in the next few months.