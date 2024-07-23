Leaked DJI Air 3S video hints at a big camera upgrade for the mid-range drone

This week appears to be DJI drone-leak week, as just a day after the first major DJI Mavic 4 leak we now have a new video of what appears to be the DJI Air 3S in action, plus a rumor about a possible release window.

While the video, shared by the ever-reliable @Quadro_News (below), isn't the first we've seen of DJI's incoming mid-range drone (a shorter clip appeared back in June), it is potentially our best look at the Air 3S so far.

The body of the drone in the video looks larger than the current DJI Air 3 (which was itself much bigger than the Air 2S), and there again appears to be a dual-camera setup. The difference this time, though, according to a follow-up post from @Quadro_News, is that the Air 3S could have a 1-inch sensor.

That would be a welcome upgrade from the Air 3, the two cameras on which both had 1/1.3-inch CMOS sensors (the same as the one inside the DJI Mini 3 Pro). The Air 3's main wide camera was actually a downgrade from the DJI Air 2S, with the single camera on that drone having a 1-inch sensor.

👉Still, the Air 3S caught the light during a test flight. It was expected, knowing DJI fans 😀 #dji #djiair3s

This means the Air 3S could potentially combine the best parts of the last two drones in DJI's series. Even better news would be if both its cameras had a 1-inch sensor, although that isn't yet clear. We currently rate the Air 3 as the 'best all-rounder' choice in our guide to the best drones, so DJI's new drone would certainly inherit that crown if these leaks are correct.

So when might you be able to buy the Air 3S? The leaker @Quadro_News says that September is its likely launch window, so expect to see more detailed rumors in the next few weeks.

DJI Air or Mini?

(Image credit: DJI)

Our DJI Air 3 review called that drone a "significant upgrade" on the Air 2S, with a price tag (which started at $1,099 / £962 / AU$1,699) that broadened its appeal. That said, we still rated the DJI Mini 4 Pro higher in our best drones buying guide, due to the convenience of its small size and even lower price tag.

Choosing between the Air and Mini series largely comes down to whether you prefer an ultra-portable drone or a bigger one that has dual cameras. The Mini 4 Pro weighs under 249g, which means fewer worries about drone regulations in many regions, but the downside is that it moves around a lot more in the wind.

The Air 3, meanwhile, has a 720g take-off weight, and it looks from these early leaks like the Air 3S could be even heavier. That means a bigger lump to carry around on your hikes, but also a superior batter life, better wind resistance and the option of having two cameras for close-ups and wide shots.

A 1-inch sensor would also be a nice upgrade for the Air 3S, if the rumors are true, though we don't yet know how this is going to affect its price tag. Expect to hear more about that in the run-up to its rumored September release date.