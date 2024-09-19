DJI’s Osmo Action 5 Pro is a GoPro-beating rival with double the battery life and unique features

DJI has announced its first action camera with the 'Pro' monicker and it comes with a raft of impressive new features that will, aptly, impress content creators and other pro users. These include four-hour battery life – that's double that of the GoPro Hero 13 Black, thanks to an industry-first 4nm chip; 20m waterproofing with pressure gauge (which is again double that of its rivals), and larger and punchier twin OLED screens.

We've already reviewed the Osmo Action 5 Pro, and we've been majorly impressed during our extended time with what is now one of the best action cameras. There are many other areas in which it outguns GoPro's finest action cam, the Hero 13 Black, including its effortless Bluetooth connection with mics including the DJI Mic 2 for better audio (think of the perfect marriage you get with an iPhone and AirPods), but this is still no one-sided battle.

DJI has doubled down on improving its 4K video footage rather than upping the resolution to match rivals – the Hero 13 Black shoots 5.3K video while the Insta360 Ace Pro shoots 8K video – and rumors suggest we'll see an Insta360 Ace Pro 2 soon. What we get instead, according to DJI, is 13.5 stops of dynamic range – that's the kind of performance that you'd expect from a professional mirrorless camera.

However, the sensor remains a 1/1.3-inch type as found in the Action 4, where many action cam fans were not-unreasonably hoping DJI would introduce a larger-still 1-inch sensor – after all, such a sensor features in DJI's own Osmo Pocket 3, which is our favorite vlogging camera.

(Image credit: DJI)

DJI has, however, added internal storage to the tune of 47GB in addition to micro SD, plus matched GoPro with Wi-Fi 6 to speed up image uploads to your phone. With all of these upgrades considered, the Action 5 Pro provides an all-round improved user experience, but at a 10% steeper price point than the Action 4.

The Osmo Action 5 Pro costs $349 / £329 / AU$599 for the Standard Combo – that's a little cheaper than the Hero 13 Black in the US and UK – or $449 / £409 / AU$769 for the Adventure Combo, which also includes the Quick-Release Adapter Mount, Multifunctional Battery Case, and 1.5m Extension Rod.

Has DJI dethroned GoPro as the king of action cams?

We've pitted the GoPro Hero 13 Black vs DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro in an article to help you further understand the differences between two of the leading action cameras.

There's no doubt who's improving faster, and that's DJI. Where the hardware in GoPro's flagship series of Hero Black cameras has remained largely the same for years, DJI has been chipping away with meaningful upgrades to each generation of its Osmo Action series.

The Action 4 saw a larger sensor than the Osmo Action 3, with class-leading low-light performance. However, that camera only shoots 4K video and 10MP stills, which means it lags behind rivals for outright detail in good light. DJI has upped the photo resolution to 40MP this time around, while also modifying the hardware for what is undoubtedly a better user experience.

That said, GoPro has shown us an altogether new path for action cameras in the Hero 13 Black: interchangeable lenses, which opens up its action cameras to a raft of new users, including vloggers who will appreciate the Macro Lens Mod and serious filmmakers curious about the new Anamorphic Lens Mod.

(Image credit: DJI)

With the Insta360 Ace Pro 2 rumored to be on the horizon with improved 8K video and AI features, we could soon have three very different takes on the action camera from three of the leading brands, and it's us users who are benefitting from the fierce competition.

The Osmo Action 5 Pro looks like the best option of the lot for those who want the absolute best-quality action camera together with effortless mic connectivity, and who are happy with being limited to (better-quality) 4K video.