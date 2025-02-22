New DJI leaks reveal not one but two action cameras could be launching soon

Two new DJI action cameras have leaked

The DJI Osmo Action 6 should succeed the Actiion 5 Pro

And the DJI Osmo 360 will be a 360-degree model

A successor to the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro and the first 360-degree action camera from DJI could both be launching very soon, according to new leaks – which means our guide to the best action cameras may need a significant refresh.

These leaks come from well-known tipster @Quadro_News, who has posted several images of the DJI Osmo Action 6 and the DJI Osmo 360 being tested. It's quite hard to make out the details, but you can see something of the camera designs.

The tipster hasn't attached any specs or other information alongside the shots, but our DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro review should give you some idea of what to expect from one of these devices – it's an action camera we've been very impressed by.

If the DJI Osmo Action 6 is able to add some notable improvements, then it's going to be another serious competitor for GoPro to worry about. GoPro itself launched a more affordable 360-degree camera just a few days ago.

The rumors continue

👉The DJI RS 4 Mini and DJI Osmo Mobile 7 have been launched. Now it's the turn of OSMO 360 and Action 6. It's all going according to plan#dji #djiosmo360 #djiaction6 pic.twitter.com/bkGTp8dFsDFebruary 20, 2025

This isn't the first time we've heard about these two new cameras from DJI. The DJI Osmo Action 6 leaks started just three months after the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro was unveiled, though again there wasn't much to go on in the way of details.

The "Pro" addition to the name was new last year – we didn't get a standard DJI Osmo Action 5 – but it seems it's getting dropped for the next model. We'll have to wait and see if that makes any difference to how premium this device ends up being.

As for the DJI Osmo 360, rumors around this 360-degree camera have been rumbling along since last October. It would be the first camera of this type from DJI, going head to head with the likes of the Insta360 X4 and GoPro's models.

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

We've even seen mockup designs of the DJI Osmo 360, which could take advantage of the delays that we've seen with the long-awaited GoPro Max 2. Watch out for either or both of these DJI cameras launching in the near future.