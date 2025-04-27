Newly leaked DJI Mavic 4 Pro images may have revealed the premium drone's design in full

New DJI Mavic 4 Pro image leaks have appeared

It looks like two extra sensors could be added

We also get a preview of the combo accessory packs

Our DJI Mavic 3 Pro review will tell you that we have been hugely impressed with the flagship consumer drone DJI launched in April, 2023 – awarding it five stars out of five – and newly leaked images give us a really good look at its 2024 successor.

These pictures come from well-known tipster @Quadro_News (via Notebookcheck), and there are a lot of them to work through. As well as seeing the drone itself from a variety of angles, we also see some of the accessories that will be available with it.

As far as the design goes, it doesn't look as though much will be changing this year. However, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is expected to come with a couple of extra sensors to work alongside the LiDAR tech for better obstacle avoidance.

It looks as though the new drone will get Fly More and Creator combos as well, just like the DJI Mavic 3 Pro, and these additional batteries, cellular dongles, propellers and other accessories. The inclusion of ND (Neutral Density) filters suggests this tech won't be built into the drone itself, as had been previously rumored.

Earlier leaks and rumors

The DJI Mavic 3 Pro launched in April 2023 (Image credit: Future)

The DJI Mavic Pro 4 had previously been tipped to launch on April 24, and a quick glance at your calendar will tell you that didn't happen. However, it shouldn't be too long now before all of this is made official.

We've also heard that the new drone is going to be sold for $2,250 when it appears, which is just a touch higher than the $2,199 / £1,879 / AU$3,099 price of the drone it's replacing – though combo packs and accessories will of course cost you extra.

Another earlier leak gave us a good look at the triple-camera module that the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is expected to come with. It also appears that the propellers are going to get some design tweaks to enable quieter operation and a longer flight time.

All in all, this seems like a pretty substantial upgrade from the 2023 version, and these latest image leaks mean we now have a much better idea of what's coming. As soon as anything is made official, we'll let you know.