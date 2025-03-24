More DJI Mavic 4 Pro leaks seemingly reveal launch date, price and key features of the triple camera drone – here's what to expect

Camera drone enthusiasts finally have a date to circle in their calendars – and it's not far off

DJI Air 3S and DJI Mavic 3 Pro camera drones
The DJI Air 3S's LiDAR capabilities and a DJI Mavic 3 Pro-style triple camera both seem set for the DJI Mavic 4 Pro (Image credit: DJI)
  • Potential 24 April 2025 release date for DJI's new flagship consumer drone
  • Features to include digital ND filters and 52-minute battery life
  • Pricing may start from $2,250

We’ve been eagerly awaiting official news on the DJI Mavic 4 Pro for a while but, if a new leak is true, we won’t have to hold our breath for much longer. The leak also revealed some exciting news about the premium drone’s feature list, not to mention pricing.

The news comes from serial leaker Jasper Ellens, who runs the site DroneXL and is usually highly accurate when it comes to reveals on DJI. In a story posted on the site, he claims to have been given the information from two separate sources, both of which have never been wrong in the past – but as always we suggest you treat these rumors with a pinch of salt, just as with any other pre-release leaks on tech gear.

Ellens claims the DJI Mavic 4 Pro will be launched on Thursday 24 April 2025, just over four weeks from now, and that DJI would be teasing the announcement via an official video on 17 April.

Are these the Mavic 4 Pro's top features?

Ellens’ sources also spilled the beans on the Mavic 4 Pro’s feature list. They claim the drone will, like its predecessor the Mavic 3 Pro, come with three cameras, with focal lengths equivalent to 28mm, 70mm and 168mm. The sensor size will be larger than on the Mavic 3 Pro, however, offering video recording of up to 6K resolution.

The camera gimbal has been fully redesigned, allowing for much greater range of movement, while ND filters will be digital and built into the camera rather than physical attachments sold as optional extras. These are two features that seem likely to be very popular with filmmakers, as they greatly enhance creative options.

Battery life will be 52 minutes, as previously rumored, while 240W fast charging will allow a user to fully recharge three batteries in just 90 minutes. Finally, DJI will launch an all-new remote controller alongside the drone. Called the RC Pro 2, this controller will come with a larger 7-inch touchscreen that can be tilted.

Pricing revealed – but where's LiDAR?

In terms of pricing, it appears there will be three separate bundles to buy. Ellens’ sources claim the DJI Mavic 4 Pro (with a RC 2 controller) will cost $2,250 while a DJI Mavic 4 Pro Fly More Combo (which will likely feature two extra batteries, a charging hub, an RC 2 controller and a carrying bag) will cost $3,200. Finally, he says there’ll be a DJI Mavic 4 Pro 512GB Creator Combo, which will seemingly include all of the above but swap out the RC 2 for the RC Pro 2 controller, and cost $4,400.

All of the above sounds completely plausible to us – although we do think it's interesting that there's no mention of the much-rumored LiDAR module – and if Ellens is correct we’ll doubtless start to see a drip feed of further leaks (and potential official teases from DJI) in the run-up to that 24 April date. So we’ll likely have more rumors on DJI’s upcoming flagship camera drone to share with you very soon.

See more News about Cameras
